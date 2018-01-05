What Does Jinger Duggar Do? The Expecting Mom Juggles Multiple Roles

Looks like it's going to be quite the new year for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo! The Counting On star and her husband announced earlier this week that they're expecting their first child in 2018, and fans couldn't be happier for them. But with the announcement, of course, come a few catch-up questions for those who may have fallen behind in this Duggar's life. What does Jinger Duggar do? Will she be taking a break from work during her pregnancy?

At the moment, Duggar makes her living as one of the main stars of TLC's Counting On, which follows the older Duggar siblings' lives. The show will be back on TLC in late February, and so far, there's been no mention of Duggar possibly leaving the show during her pregnancy. In fact, when TLC shared news of Duggar's pregnancy this week, the network wrote on Facebook:

Have you heard the news? Baby Vuolo is on the way! You'll be able to catch up with the family when #CountingOn returns to TLC.

So it seems like Duggar and Vuolo will still be hard at work as the show takes off again in February — which means fans will probably be able to get a glimpse of Duggar's pregnancy journey, as well.

Duggar is also the co-author of Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships, which she wrote along with several of her sisters and published in 2014. In the past, she's also shadowed a family photographer, and it seems like she might want to turn the hobby into a career in the future.

Duggar's husband, Vuolo, is a minister who used to play professional soccer — and he now appears frequently on Counting On, as well. Some folks might wonder if the two are settled into their careers enough and ready to start a family, but I wouldn't worry — estimates put Duggar's net worth alone at $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Duggar's parents, on the other hand, have expressed concerns about the pair's finances in the past. Before the couple tied the knot, Jim Bob Duggar told Vuolo that he should consider picking up a second job in order to support his family.

"Jeremy, being on the kind of modest pastor salary, when you get married, it's going to be a lot tighter, going from being a single guy to being a married guy," Jim Bob told Vuolo in a Counting On episode in 2016, according to Us Weekly. "Jinger loves to go thrift shopping, and it's expensive."

Jim Bob didn't bring up his daughter possibly taking on another job at all... but the Duggars do tend to be a pretty traditional family.

TLC on YouTube

Regardless of their jobs or income, Vuolo and Duggar definitely sound excited for the next chapter in their lives. "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," Duggar and Vuolo, who got married in a special episode of Counting On in November 2016, wrote in a recent blog post about their exciting news.

They continued:

We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!

Congratulations to the happy couple and their growing family! It looks like they'll both be adding "parent" to the list of roles they juggle in their day-to-day lives soon enough.

