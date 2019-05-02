If you watch the HBO series that literally everyone is talking about — you know the one — then you'll be familiar with the name Arya. And after last week's episode, you're probably considering naming your baby Arya, and who could blame you? (Spoiler alert: Stop right now if you haven't caught up to Season 8, Episode 3.) But what does the name Arya mean other than "Night King slayer"? Turns out, it's a pretty popular moniker even without the Game of Thrones background.

Truly, Arya should be the it baby name for so many reasons. First of all, in the last episode of GoT, Arya Stark came through for the the most epic win in Game of Thrones history. While the fictional character has had some other major wins under her belt — like, becoming a bad*ss faceless assassin and killing major series villains like Lord Walder Frey and the entire Frey house (RIP House Frey, but don't really) — the epic win in last week's episode included killing the Night King and his entire army of the dead and boom. Arya is a major heroine of the show and some would argue the hero. Her character is making some huge waves in the "future is female" movement and I am here for it. But does her name give any clues as to why she's so amazing? Where does the name Arya come from?

According to the popular baby name website, Baby Name Wizard, Arya isn't just a made-up fictional character name. The name Arya is actually a Persian boys' name and is pronounced two different ways, AHR-ya and AHR-ee-ya. Of course, Arya is the best character of the GoT series (clearly), but if you don't believe me, the name page on Baby Name Wizard backs me up when it noted, "Arya Stark is the best character in the series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin and debatably one of the best characters in television at the moment," and after last week's episode, it's clear — yes, she is the best.

In Persian, the name Arya means "noble and honorable," according to Baby Name Wizard. But according to another popular baby name website, She Knows, Arya is a baby girls' name meaning "noble goddess" in Indian. Either way, you can't go wrong. If you're into Numerology, your child named Arya will have a SoulUrge number of 2, meaning that people with this name tend to "have a deep inner desire for love and companionship, and want to work with others to achieve peace and harmony," according to She Knows. What a beautiful quality to have in a person.

Arya's Expression Number is 9 which means she will be "passionate, compassionate, intuitive, romantic," and will have a magnetic personality. She Knows also suggested that people named Arya "are usually humanitarian, broadminded, and generous, and tend to follow professions where they can serve humanity. Because they are so affectionate and giving, they may be imposed on. They are romantic and easily fall in love, but may be easily hurt and are sometimes quick-tempered."

Some people prefer to spell the name Aria, with an "i" instead of a "y". I have a niece and a goddaughter who share the name and spell it this way, which is a super cute, more feminine alternative to the GoT spelling — but it also holds a totally different meaning. Aria, when spelled with an "i" means "lion" or "lionness" in Hebrew (House Lannister, anyone?) or "air" in Italian, but most commonly is a musical reference to "song, melody or music," according to Baby Name Wizard. No matter how you spell it though, Arya is an awesome name that you will not regret.