Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed a new addition to their family on Monday. The former first daughter announced the arrival of her newborn son, and revealed his adorable name, on Twitter shortly after his birth. The couple named their son Jasper, which is perhaps the most unique of their three kids' names. It appears there's a reason the couple chose it, and that reason may be the meaning behind it. So what does the name Jasper mean? Clinton's third child has a seriously powerful name.

In case you missed it, on Monday Clinton tweeted, "This morning we welcomed our son ... We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother." Little Jasper joined siblings Charlotte and Aidan in the Clinton-Mezvinsky family several months after the couple announced that they were expecting.

Jasper isn't just an adorable and different baby name. The moniker means "bringer of treasure," according to NameBerry. It's Persian in origin, the site revealed, with Casper or Caspar being its German counterparts. NameBerry ranked Jasper the 154th most popular baby name in 2018, meaning there probably won't be too many of them running around on the playground. It's uniqueness could be what drew Clinton and Mezvinsky to the name.

Her other children's names have equally sweet meanings. Middle son Aidan, born in 2016, according to NBC News, was given a strong Gaelic name. SheKnows reported that the name means either "name of a saint" or "fire." Either way, it's adorable and he's definitely got a bright future ahead. Aidan 2052?

Clinton's eldest daughter, Charlotte, got perhaps the most traditional name of her three kids. Although it's not uncommon, its meaning is quite adorable. According to BabyCenter, Charlotte is rooted in French origins and means "petite" and "feminine." The site states that it's popular among royalty which... duh! Prince William and Kate Middleton chose the sweet moniker for their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. As people to share a name with go, an adorable British royal isn't half bad.

Grandparents Bill and Hillary Clinton both said they were elated about the newest addition to the former first family. The former president tweeted, "Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!" While the 2016 presidential hopeful retweeted her daughter's message and added, "Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled."

So far, neither Chelsea nor her parents has shared a photo of baby Jasper online. They're likely still soaking up those sweet first moments of his life. Fans will just have to wait to get a glimpse of Jasper when his parents feel ready to share. In the meantime, I'll be fawning over his name.

Pinning down the perfect baby name is seriously hard, but you can't go wrong with something that holds some significance. Going that route hasn't steered Chelsea wrong thus far. Her kids have the cutest names. If you're stressing out over what to name your next baby, just do a little research.