While KUWTK stars Kim and Khloé Kardashian often have their family life in the lime light, not much is said about the children of now separated Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and how they handle certain things, like their kids' education. And with the school year in full swing, fans might be wondering, for instance, what grade Penelope Disick, their second oldest child, is in now.

The former celebrity couple share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. These kids have been around the longest and were the first grandchildren for matriarch and momager Kris Jenner. And while it's known that Mason is probably in third grade, based on his age, and Reign is the baby of the family, that leaves a few questions about their middle child.

To get to the answer, let's start with her birthday. Penelope entered the world on July 8, 2012 which makes her 6 years old. She had a joint birthday party with her equally famous cousin, North West, earlier this summer, according to People. The theme? Unicorns. The two even sported matching rainbow robes and bathing suits. "My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her," Kourtney said in a recent Instagram post.

Now, in the state of California, where the Disick kids live, you have to be 5 or older on or before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten, according to the California Department of Education. Given that Penelope is now 6 and her birthday is during the summer, this likely puts her in first grade, unless Kourtney and Scott decided to keep her back a year. So, Penelope's grade is up for debate, though it seems likely she's started first grade this year.

Whether she's in a public school, private school, or is home-schooled, is not known. However, it was confirmed by Radar Online that Mason, the oldest Disick child, was being home-schooled for kindergarten because it was better for the KUWTK shooting schedule. Whether Penelope followed in his footsteps has not been confirmed.

However, in a recent episode of this season's KUWTK, Kim and Kourtney get in a heated debate on the balance home and work life, a delicate topic for all moms. On the clip shared on YouTube, Kourtney can be heard speaking about her kids getting home school:

All everyone f*cking says is, "What’s your job?" If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show. I would be a full-time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt I carry every day from not being at home when they get in from school, not doing homework — my kids suffer.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Still, it seems that she's taking as much time as she can to bond with her children. This summer, for instance, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, their significant others, along with the kids, spent time in Italy visiting Rome, Capri and Portofino, according to E! News. Photos of Instagram showed them lounging on a yacht for a few days.

One such post shows Kourtney and Penelope on the deck of the yacht in matching white swim suits. Judging from the photo, it looks like Penelope is quickly learning her mother's fashionista ways. Kourtney wrote in the post, "what’s mine is yours," probably referring to Penelope's borrowing of her hat.

After a vacation like that, who wants to go back to school? This year, public schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District went back into session on Aug. 14, but it's probably a sure bet that their children go to private schools. Most private schools started the last week of August or early September, according to the California Department of Education.

Whether Penelope started first grade or kindergarten this year is still up for debate. But one thing is sure, she has a huge extended family to watch out for her through out her school years.