The very full house that is the Busby family's hasn't been heard from in a while, but with a whole new season launching of their reality show about life with quintuplets and an older daughter, parents Adam and Danielle are updating fans. And while things have mostly been good, there's been some scary stuff as well. So, what happened to Ava Busby? The 3-year-old OutDaughtered star may have been rushed to the hospital recently.

As People reported, the first episode of the new season details exactly what happened when one of the twins, Ava, started having trouble breathing.

Danielle knew she had to get her to the doctor once the child started wheezing, leaving the dad, Adam, in charge of the rest of the brood (Olivia, Riley, Parker and Hazel. It remains to be unseen as to where older sister Blayke was, but probably elementary school).

As Danielle handled things at the pediatrician, where Ava needed a steroid treatment to see if things improved, Adam, meanwhile may have been slightly optimistic to think he could get his work done at home. “One of the reasons I decided to work from home is so I could spend more time with my kids," the dad of six tells the camera, according to People.

"But now that they’re 3.5, these girls are way, way, way worse than I could even have imagined,” he deadpanned. “They’re terrible at sharing and they’re really super dramatic about it — like little birds chirping all day long, wanting attention.”

Meanwhile, the show's page on TLC describes Ava as the family's sweet-tempered "Mommy's girl." Later in the episode, the little one comes down with a virus that was affecting her throat, and if things didn't improve after a treatment at the doctor's office, the hospital was the next step, as People noted.

While it looks like we will have to watch the show to find out what happened to poor Ava (and obviously we hope the little one is OK), you can tell it's going to be a fun season, medical intervention notwithstanding.

The whole clan recently appeared on ABC's Strahan and Sara talk show to kick off the new season, with Adam and Danielle explaining they've been introduced to the concept of the "threenager," where a 3-year-old kid has the sass and verbal skills to be, well, as challenging as a prepubescent nightmare.

This is what I love about this show and this family: They really do seem to struggle just like average parents.

Adam and Danielle, for example, are shown in the season's trailer on social media bickering amongst themselves about which parent is, or is not, being consistent with discipline. (A conversation moms like me have had with their mates many times, so knowing other families deal with the same issues is appreciated.)

The Busbys, whose tots are the only all-female quints in the United States, seem to handle things with a certain amount of ease. The show has detailed them traveling around in their white nine-seater bus, not afraid to go on vacations and still interested in letting the parents have a life for themselves. Danielle told Strahan and Sara that if nothing else, she'll try to do five minutes of floor exercises while running the bath.

Strahan and Sara on YouTube

I'll be tuning in for sure to make sure Ava is OK, and I can't wait to see more of the Busbys. Especially now that the quints are big kids and not just cute babies, you can be sure there will be a lot of comedic, and cute, chaos to catch up on!

OutDaughtered is on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.