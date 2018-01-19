What is Chicago West's Net Worth?

Proving that her branding is second-to-none, Kim Kardashian and family announced today the name of their newest addition. Chicago West joins brother Saint, 2, and sister North, 4, in walking into a notorious family and wildly speculated fortune. What exactly is Chicago West's net worth? Start your clocks at $10 million, and then keep walking. I'll tell you when to stop.

Baby Chicago West was born on January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to a surrogate who has not been named. The girl was reportedly delivered at Cedars-Sinai hospital with mother Kim Kardashian and father Kanye West present. Kim is said by TMZ to have had the first skin-to-skin contact with the tiny heir to the family's fortune.

Almost as soon as the news hit on January 16, people began speculating at the net worth of child number three for the Kardashian-West family. Kanye West's net worth has been estimated at about $145 million by InStyle, in spite of previous tweets that suggested he was all dried up and required crowd-funding to see his dreams come to reality. Kim Kardashian's wealth reportedly outstrips that of her husband, at a net worth of $175 million according to Time. She made a reported $45 million of revenue in 2017 alone, per Forbes, and has been widely reported to make a hefty $500,000 per episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Each of the "lead" cast members receive that fee for their gif-able performances on the show about their lives, so the family wealth at large is clearly immense. And there is nothing like knowing that a five-day-old baby already has more money than you would see in five lifetimes. But what exactly is Chicago West's cut of the financial pie?

We know that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian set aside $10 million for a trust fund for North West, accessible when she turns 21 per their interview with Hollywood Life, and can assume from their parenting style — devoted to each of their children — that they repeated this financial plan for each of their offspring.

Further, the simple act of being born will usher in a windfall of money from magazines keen to secure "access" to the family of five. The viewership for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Kim and Kanye meet their third child will surely be among the series' most-watched episodes of all time. That means that royalties from the show will flow into their coffers. And, should they choose to do a family photo shoot exclusive, they could be paid as much as US$10.4 million, as was Angelina Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt in 2008 for photos of their newborn twins, per the Daily Mail.

In the reality TV game, interest in the stars equates to an increase in revenue. That helps explain how Kim can spend $100,000 on a purse, and Kanye $200,000 on a car, without worrying about their liquidity. Kim has been known to wear outfits worth as much as $11,000 and to dress her firstborn, Nori, as is her nickname, in identical outfits. So it's safe to say that each of their children not only stand to inherit a substantial fortune, but to enjoy the fruits of their enviable cashflow while young.

So the ongoing ratings boost that young Chicago's life translates to is sure to result in a bit of a money shower, on top of which, Chicago's grandmother, Kris Jenner is worth a reported $60 million. You know that grandmothers love to dote on their grandkids, so this baby is rich in more ways than one.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.