Have you ever wondered why your cat is so shy around strangers, or super-picky about its food? You could blame it on that mysterious kitty nature... but it's also possible that your cat's zodiac sign has something to do with its behavior.

Yes, just like us, our furry friends are affected by the way the stars and planets aligned when they were born, according to astrologers. "Astrology for pets works very much in the way it does for humans," astrologer Maressa Brown tells Romper. "If a cat was born on August 3, its sun sign is Leo. Born May 5? Taurus. And you'd expect the animal to have certain personality traits reflective of its sun sign."

Don't know your kitty's exact birth date? Brown explains that if your cat was adopted or rescued, you can go by the date you brought it home. Astrologers use this method to create horoscopes for marriages and even countries (for example, the U.S.'s astrological chart is set by the date of the signing of the Declaration of Independence).

"Likewise, you could look to the astrology of your cat's "rescue birthday" for a better understanding of the dynamic/tone/themes of your relationship with him or her," says Brown, "but not necessarily their exact personality." That certainly holds true in my case: We brought home our rescue cat during the fiery Aries season, and although she acts more like a Cancer, our time together is pretty equally split between cuddle sessions and dodging her attempts to swat my ankles.

Take a look at the feline sun-sign personalities below and see how closely your pet matches its astrological profile.

Aries (March 21-April 19) 5second/Fotolia If you share your home with a cat born under the sign of the Ram, expect to get a lot of little "gifts." Aries kitties are born hunters who will proudly bring you their latest kill, explained Tarot.com. Not content to laze around, your furry Aries needs to let off its extra energy, so spend some playtime with your cat to keep it purring. Astrologer Dr. Standley added on her site that Aries is a possessive sign, so your kitty will insist on sleeping on the bed of its favorite person every night.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taurus is all about comfort and the finer things in life, so you'll find your spring-born cat lying on the plushest sofa cushion in the house, begging for an endless scratch behind the ears, or turning up its nose at anything but premium cat food. (In fact, you might have to watch out to make sure your kitty doesn't put on too many extra pounds.) Taurus cats are also known for their stubbornness, said The Astrology Place, so if you want your Bull to move off your favorite chair, expect to get an outraged yowl in response.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Just like its human counterpart, a Gemini cat has a changeable personality, according to CatTime. One minute it'll romp and play and chase after its catnip toy; the next minute, you'll see it crawling under the bed or giving you an annoyed look for no good reason. But Geminis are such sociable creatures that they won't stay mad for long. A Twins cat is the one who'll help you greet your guests, mewing and chattering all the while.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) stokkete/Fotolia Cancer is a home- and family-loving sign, said The Astrology Place, so you're not likely to see your Crab cat scratching at the door to be let out. Give it a quiet space and plenty of good food, and the Cancer kitty will thrive. Crabs tend to be a bit needy, added the site, which means your midsummer-born cat will probably follow you around everywhere and jump on your lap the moment you sit down. They're also sensitive to changes in the environment, so think twice before moving the litter box or scratching post.

Leo (July 23- August 22) Proud, loyal, friendly, and entertaining — the same qualities that make a Leo-born person so much fun also make for a delightful cat companion. "A Leo cat may love all kinds of attention, and may not even mind being in the spotlight," astrologer Brown tells Romper. But the little Lion doesn't take kindly to being ignored, according to PerroPet. If you don't give it plenty of petting and playtime, your Leo kitty may decide to tear up the couch or knock over some knickknacks just to make a point.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Cats have a rep for cleanliness, but the Virgo cat puts them all to shame. Your early autumn-born kitty is super-fastidious, according to PerroPet, and will happily spend long periods cleaning itself. However, that also means you'll need to keep the litter box spotless; you might even want to add a second box. Per The Astrology Place, Virgo felines are deep thinkers; you'll often find them in their favorite sunny spot, staring into space or watching passing birds and butterflies. Finally, since Virgo rules the stomach and nervous system, you'll need to be especially careful about diet. Premium-quality food, thanks, and skip the table scraps!

Libra (September 23-October 22) tinasdreamworld/Fotolia Does everyone compliment your cat on its gorgeous fur and sweet face? That's because Libra is governed by the planet Venus, named for the goddess of beauty, per Tarot.com. Libra cats thrive on companionship, so your fur baby will stay close by your side and help you entertain guests. But if you spend a lot of time away from home, pet astrologers recommend getting another cat for company. Libra tends to be an indecisive sign, explained Astrology Weekly, so expect to spend a lot of time letting your Balance-born cat in and out. Giving it plenty of exercise will also help prevent your cat from being a classic "Lazy Libra."

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) The same secretive, private nature that makes Scorpio people so intriguing is true of their feline counterparts, explained Astrology Weekly. The Scorpion cat will hide its toys in odd places and scurry under warm blankets on even hot days. They're also territorial, so other pets may learn to steer clear of a Scorpio's favorite nap zone. But behind that aloof exterior is a deep need for love and closeness, said CatTime. Give your cat regular snuggle time every day, and it will reward you with undying Scorpio loyalty.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) In both human and feline form, Sags are free spirits. They're not content to be cooped up indoors, so if you have a Sagittarius cat, be prepared to give it plenty of outdoor time, said PerroPet. (If you don't want your cat roaming, building a cat run in the backyard will let it enjoy nature safely.) CatTime added that, like Virgos, the Archer cat likes to sit and stare into space (planning for the next eight lives, maybe?). Sagittarius kitties will do well in homes that aren't too spotless; PerroPet added that these fur babies have a tendency to knock things over and spill their water dish.

Capricorn (December 22-January 22) sakurakizuna/Fotolia The rock-solid earth sign Capricorn is known for practicality, ambition, and determination, according to iZodiacSigns. With that in mind, be aware that your Cap cat will stalk the spider on the floor for hours or attack its catnip mouse until it's nothing but little cotton shreds, said CatTime. Astrology Weekly added that Capricorn cats will often surprise their humans by their out-of-the-ordinary habits. Your cat may want to drink out of the faucet instead of its bowl, or refuse to climb to the top of the expensive cat tree you assumed it would love. Just stay chill about its quirks, and your Capricat will be a sweet companion.

Aquarius (January 23-February 18) "Quirky" is the word that best describes the Aquarius cat, said AstrologyClub. They're the ones who might just develop a taste for odd food or play fetch with a small toy or wad of paper. Like Sagittarius, water-sign cats need freedom and space, and would prefer to have some outdoor time if possible. They also get bored easily, said Tarot.com, so having a variety of playthings is a must. Aquarius cats are also extremely chatty; expect a lot of chirps, chatters, and meows at the front door when you come home!