What Is The Hallmark Summer Nights Movie Schedule? You Won't Want To Leave Your Couch
The only thing better than Hallmark Christmas movies is getting a month of romantic comedies that are all summer themed. OK, so nothing is really better than Hallmark Christmas movies but in the summer, this is more than acceptable in place of them. In reality, the Hallmark Summer Nights movie schedule is a lot less imposing than that of the Christmas schedule, especially since there are just a handful of movies. This means that it’s easier than ever to watch every single one while living vicariously through characters visiting amazing tropical locations.
The month of Hallmark’s romantic summer movies began on July 28 with the Lacey Chabert-helmed Love on Safari, but there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the rest that Hallmark Summer Nights movie schedule has to offer. Like most Hallmark romance movies, the storylines verge on the unrealistic and are more like movie versions of romance novels, but that’s kind of the point. I’m not watching a romance movie to see two people fall in love slowly without a romantic cruise ship or tropical island involved. That's not how this works.
The summertime might be meant for getting outside and enjoying the sun until the fall comes and the sun goes away, but who doesn't love an excuse to do absolutely nothing but watch a movie on a lazy summer night?
'A Summer To Remember'
Catherine Bell stars as Jessica, a widow and hardworking doctor who takes a vacation to Fiji to try and reconnect with her daughter. While at the picture perfect resort, Jessica meets and falls for the owner, because of course she does. As she works on her relationship with her daughter, Jessica also works on figuring out if she’s ready to move on and fall in love again. I feel like I could probably predict the ending to this one, but what would be the fun in that?
Saturday, August 4 At 9 p.m. ET
'Love At Sea'
Because summertime love doesn't just blossom on the beach, Love at Sea is about an event planner (Alexa PenaVega) who hops aboard a Caribbean cruise to work on the event her best friend is hosting. Her love interest quickly becomes the ship’s cruise director, who has his own career on the line with the big event. Together, they have to work together to make sure it goes off without a hitch. And, of course, they also more than likely fall in love along the way.
Saturday, August 11 At 9 p.m. ET
'Pearl in Paradise'
Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha, who are both frequent players in Hallmark TV movies, co-star as Alex and Colin in this adventure love story. Pearl in Paradise focuses on a photographer and author who have teamed up to find an elusive Fiji pearl. But in the end, Colin might find that Alex is the only pearl he ever needed. OK, I just had to do that.
Sunday, August 18 At 9 p.m. ET
'Season for Love'
As the final movie in Hallmark’s Summer Nights movie schedule, Season for Love is a little bit different than other location-based summer love stories. Autumn Reeser plays a Texas chef who returns to her small hometown to compete in a cook-off. There, she runs into her high school sweetheart (Marc Blucas) who could turn into something more for her once again.
Saturday, August 25 At 9 p.m. ET
Hallmark has become the go-to channel for some of the best romance TV movies, even if they’re sometimes a little predictable or corny. That’s the fun in it!