First, there was “May the force be with you" on May 4. Then, as a twist on May 5, “Revenge of the Fifth”. And not to be outdone, May 6 became “Revenge of the Sixth”, an obvious play on “Sith”. Now, there’s another Star Wars-related holiday to celebrate: October 4 is Triple Force Friday, and it's coming to a galaxy near you.

There will be no sleeping in the force on October 4. It is literally a global movement in honor of the new products and events celebrating three new Star Wars stories: the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as The Mandalorian, (a web TV series that will premiere on November 12), and the upcoming single player action-adventure video game: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And Triple Force Friday is the culmination of a week-long celebration when the toys, games, memorabilia and more from these various Star Wars stories will debut.

Come October 4, Star Wars super fans (sometimes calling themselves Warsies), will get to see brand new product lines that showcase both old and new characters. While there will be a lot of fun toys to play with, the products will also include apparel, gaming, and even home goods, reported Disney Parks.

And if you happen to be doing a Target run this Friday, be prepared to share the force with your fellow shoppers. Patrons get to pick if they favor the light side —or the dark side— via an interactive display, Starwars.com reported. The store will also have newly stocked Star Wars products both on its shelves and online as well.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not to be outdone, Walmart is planning to roll out an exclusive Commemorative Limited-Edition line of products that depict the Skywalker Sage. If you’re in the store when the clock strikes midnight on the 4th, you’ll get to experience the toys and games, view the new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker items, and even get to partake of in-store activities that are worthy of any Jedi.

Disney is of course getting in on the Triple Force Friday action. If you’re at either the Orlando or Anaheim Disney parks, you can shop starting at midnight at the World of Disney at Disney Springs as well as Downtown Disney. Plus, the Disney store at Times Square in New York City will not only open at midnight for early bird shoppers, but you just might find yourself face-to-face with a stormtrooper or two.

Triple Force Friday isn’t just about toys — it’s an absolute movement. It’s hard not to get wrapped up in the excitement of it all, whether you’re a proud Princess Leia fan or secretly sympathize with Darth Vader. And having all those fun toys and games just might tide you over until the series The Mandalorian begins, or you can wield your lightsaber in the video game, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

But the true star of the galaxy— Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—will be released in theaters on December 20. Until then, may the force be with you… this Friday, October 4.