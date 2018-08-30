What Real Moms Fixed Their Kids For Dinner Versus What Their Kids *Actually* Ate

Look at that fancy meal. Cynthia Bancroft, mom to almost 2-year-old Elliot, tells Romper that the dinner she made wasn't exactly easy. "I came home from work and had to cook a meal that really required too much work for a Monday night, but ingredients were going to go bad if I didn’t, so there it is. Garlic shrimp zucchini boats; it could really go either way. Are they fun looking or complicated? We’ll be eating later which means he could be hungry and fussy, or hungry and ready to eat. I have peanut butter crackers already waiting in the rear and serve the dish. In the end, he ate it!"

Courtesy of Cynthia Bancroft

Yay Elliot! But Bancroft notes that there were some big lessons learned during this meal. "I did have to make some concessions. I spent too long cooking in the kitchen and Elliot needed a little more 'Mommy Time,' (I kind of needed more Elliot time, too) so he ate most of this meal in my lap instead of his chair. Also, when he got squirmy and wanted to get down, I did let him graze from the plate as he was going by. I try not to encourage that because I think it can make dining out harder sometimes, but that’s compromise.

"Lessons learned. While providing a good wholesome meal is important, so is providing quality time with my family in the few precious hours we have together. Tonight, I think we will just grill out together on the deck or microwave some frozen meals and focus on each other instead of our food." Man, if that ain't the truth. A great dinner plate and a kid who will eat it is important, but so is just enjoying that time with your family. And by golly, if that means everyone gets peanut butter crackers on the back porch, so be it.