Months before Season 9 even premiered, rumor had it things were so tense amongst the Beverly Hills Housewives that Lisa Vanderpump was refusing to film group scenes. The Season 9 trailer gave viewers a little insight into what was going on, and appeared to pinpoint Kyle Richards as the source of tension. But what started the Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards feud is less clear.

Back in October, unnamed insiders told Us Weekly that the other cast members had allegedly caught Lisa in a lie. The situation reportedly went unresolved, which caused it to fester, and left Lisa on the outs with the rest of the women. One source told Us:

[Lisa] is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered. The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.

But a different anonymous source said that the women were actively refusing to speak to Lisa and hadn't reached out to her at all. So where does that leave Kyle? My guess is that she tried to confront her castmate somehow, which led to a screaming match with Lisa's husband Ken Todd. You can catch a glimpse of the incident in the first episode of the new season as well as in the trailer, where Ken can be seen screaming "you're a f*cking liar, Kyle" in his and Lisa's house.

Bravo on YouTube

Kyle confirmed that she had been kicked out of Lisa's home and banned from ever returning in a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "The last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house and we were going to have a talk, and then it ended up being a disaster," she said, according to People. "When you’re kicked out of someone’s house...it was really strange for me because I’m so close with them."

Kyle and Lisa have both been on the series since its inception in 2010, and as OG Housewives, they've seen it all. Lisa even secured her own spin-off series with Vanderpump Rules. But rumors about her imminent departure from the core Housewives cast have long plagued the British restaurateur, and it seems like they may be catching up with her.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It’s my ninth season and I had a very difficult year and after doing Vanderpump Rules and opening a new business, things got very complicated," she said in a November appearance on The Talk, according to People. "So I’m in most of the [RHOBH] season, but it got a bit complicated."

Lisa has yet to address the allegations about any lie she may have told, but Kyle has been quick to explain that no one in the cast purposefully excluded Lisa from get togethers; rather, she's been opting out on attending herself. For her part, Kyle seems hopeful that they can reconcile at some point, and continues to express her fondness for Lisa in interviews. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights on Bravo.