I love a good sale, but I also hate a good sale. Because what happens if you miss out on something you really want by being too late, too slow, or simply not good enough at being a bargain hunter? I already spend 60 percent of my life crippled with anxiety and self doubt, do I really need to go looking for reasons to fail? If the sale is good enough, then the answer is definitely yes. The trick is to be prepared, so this week it's important to know what time Amazon Prime Day starts to avoid missing out on any of the sweet, sweet deals.

Amazon Prime Day is a "one and a half day only global shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime Members," according to the Amazon website. It's a glorious time to really buckle down and enjoy being a true shopped in the most commercial sense of the word. And you're going to want to make sure you get signed on and checking out the sales right out of the gate. No waiting around for this big event, guys. According to Forbes, the big sale starts on Monday, July 16 at 3:00 PM EST and will last for a full 36 hours this year, until 3:00 AM on July 17. Which is 12 hours more than last year's Amazon Prime Day, thank you very much.

Now if you're not already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry. You can sign up for the 30 day free trial before the sale starts on Monday, although I have a sneaking suspicion you would be better off signing up sooner rather than later. Just to make sure you get your fair share of deep discounts. And believe me, if Amazon Prime Day 2017 was anything to go by, there will be thousands of products on sale for the 36-hour period. In fact, Amazon sales went up a whopping 60 percent from the previous year because of Amazon Prime Day 2017, according to The Telegraph. That's a lot of people buying a lot of stuff for a lot cheaper than normal, guys.

What sort of deals are we talking about here? Think lots of tech devices, video games, kindles, etc. In other words, big ticket items that generally cost a girl a freaking fortune will be on sale. I mean, sign me up.

Not interested in signing up for Amazon Prime to enjoy the sale? Well it looks like there's some pretty stiff competition this year from Target. The massive retailer is holding its own online sale to compete with Amazon, but Target's sale is a "no membership required" type of deal. This is a one-day sale that happens on Tuesday, July 17, and deep discounts will be offered on thousands of products "including furniture and home finds, kitchen gadgets, beauty and personal care, toys, electronics and more," according to Target's website. An added bonus? If you spend $100 at Target, which is basically as hard to do as blinking, you get automatically signed up for a full six months of free same-day delivery.

Plenty of other retailers are getting into the game with big sales to compete with Amazon Prime Day, including eBay, Kohl's, and Forever 21 to name a few, according to Buzzfeed. In other words, if you think you might need to take a day off work to try to organize your bargain hunting on Monday and Tuesday, I feel like your boss is totally going to understand.

Amazon Prime Day is becoming sort of like Black Friday, which I think means it should be a national holiday. Because nobody needs to come away from such a massive sale feeling like they missed out, you know? There's just too much anxiety in the world for that.