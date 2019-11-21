Macy’s is taking Black Friday so seriously, it’s starting its sales on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s what you need to know about what time Macy’s opens on Black Friday 2019 — and the savings you can score.

Starting November 21, Macy's Black Friday Preview sale begins in-store and online. You can expect to find 50-60% off of outerwear for the family, 60% off of Carter’s and First Impressions products, $20 women’s boots, and 65% off Effy jewelry, among other deals until Tuesday, November 26.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday deals officially kick in, running through 2:00 a.m. the next day. Some stores will reopen on Black Friday morning at 6:00 a.m., and continue offering doorbuster deals until 1:00 p.m. You can shop online the entire time if you don’t feel like braving the crowds.

During the Black Friday sale, shoppers can expect to get 60% off select women’s designer coats and kids’ styles (some children's puffer jackets will be as low as $16). In home goods, Macy's is taking $100-$200 off select Dyson vacuums, and 60-65% off select luggage. As for toys for your tots, you'll get 50% off FAO Schwarz toys, 20% off LEGO, Fisher-Price, and Paw Patrol Items.

And then, there’s the free stuff. You can get a Bella 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker free after a mail-in rebate. Other freebies include select fashion watches, Stearns & Foster pillows, Sedona alumni frying pans, plush throws, and men’s Club Room t-shirts. Just be sure to mail in those rebates to see the savings.

Macy’s is totally ready for Black Friday. They even have a countdown clock on Macy's.com to tell you the days, hours, minutes (and yep, seconds) until the savings start, so head over to their site and start filling up your shopping cart.