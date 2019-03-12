Project Runway is returning to Bravo after a two year hiatus, and whatever they do, they'd better make it work, especially now without the show's iconic host and mentor, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Regardless of how you feel about the changes, fans of the fashion series will still get to see a few familiar faces in Season 17, so you still won't want to miss a thing. But what time does Project Runway air on Bravo? Thankfully, the show will be slipping back into old routines for the reboot.

If you were used to watching Project Runway on a certain day and time, don't worry. Your routine won't be changing anytime soon, even after 17 seasons. According to Bravo's website, Project Runway starts on Thursday, Mar. 14 and is set to air at 8 p.m. ET. Each episode will also clock in at 90 minutes long, per TVLine. If you miss the latest episode at 8 p.m. then you can watch a rerun of the episode when it airs at 11:30 p.m. New episodes of the series will then come on at the same time every Thursday until the finale, unless Bravo decides to change things up down the line. And if you aren't sure what time zone you're in, you can check Bravo's website or TV Guide for your local listings.

Bravo on YouTube

While you'll probably miss Klum and Gunn in Project Runway Season 17, Bravo claims that this season will be its "fiercest Runway yet." And from the looks of the trailer, Bravo seems to be pulling out all the stops, including a new host and mentor team that fans are bound to love. Supermodel Karlie Kloss will be joining Project Runway as its new host and Season 4 alum Christian Siriano will be filling in Gunn's shoes as the contestants' mentor. Designer Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, the former Editor-In-Chief of Teen Vogue, are both joining the series as judges, alongside ELLE Editor-In-Chief, Nina Garcia, who has been on the Project Runway panel since Season 1.

In an interview with The New York Times, Shari Levine, the executive vice president for current production at Bravo, revealed that the major change in the cast also signifies a shift in the show and what it's trying to sell to viewers. “Heidi and Tim were the originals, and I enjoyed working with them,” Levine said. “But this is 15 years later. It’s important that the show evolve and look to the next generation.”

One of those evolutionary changes includes the ability to actually purchase some of the top designs online. According to The New York Times, the judges and designers get to choose which pieces will be available to buy online every week. However, this could mean that viewers will see fewer avant-garde pieces and more designs that people would wear day-to-day, as a move to engage audiences even further.

“One of the disconnects about the previous show was that if you loved it, you couldn’t necessarily buy it,” Maxwell said.

Whether or not you plan on purchasing a Runway original in the future, there's a lot of change going down in Project Runway Season 17. But, there if there's one thing you can count on this season, it's that the show will air in the same time slot it has had for years.

Project Runway airs Thursdays on Bravo.