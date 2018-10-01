We’re in the home stretch of Floribama Shore Season 2, so now isn't the time to miss any new episodes. Tonight, it’s going to be on later than usual, but the important thing is that there will still be a new episode. In case you tune in at the usual time and wonder what time Floribama Shore is on tonight, I’ve got the goods. Because Teen Mom OG Season 8 starts at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour season premiere, Floribama Shore will be pushed ahead to 11 p.m. ET.

Usually, it airs every Monday at 10 p.m. ET, but for this week only, Teen Mom OG takes precedence. After all, it is the start of a brand new season. Floribama Shore will be back to its original time next week, though, and other than this one time, the season has been pretty consistent.

As it stands, Season 2 has averaged around 700,000 viewers per episode. This isn't that far off from the first season, so clearly fans are sticking with the show regardless of the day and time it airs. I hardly see tonight’s time slot change a cause for concern, especially since it’s just for one night.

Right now, there are just two episodes left until Season 2 is over. And judging by the latest Floribama Shore promo, there’s still plenty of drama yet to come. Amy looks like she’s ready to pop off on Gus in a very real way, Candace and Gator could be done before the season is over, and the cast is taking their high energy to Mardi Gras. It’s everything that good MTV reality TV is made of and it’s a lot to pack into the last two episodes of the season. It all starts with tonight’s episode. So even if it’s cutting it close to your bedtime (or your lay in bed and browse social media on your phone time) it’s worth it to stay up and watch.

Season 1 was more about the cast finding their footing on the show and with each other, but Season 2 has definitely proven that they can be as close as the entire Jersey Shore cast was back in the day. If Season 1 didn't prove how perfect this cast is together, then Season 2 has.

"Now people see how we’ve actually accepted each other, despite how different we are as people and how much they drive me absolutely insane, [and] you begin to start accepting that," Jeremiah said on Sway’s Universe. "And I feel like that’s where everybody is really gonna fall in love with us again. Because it just shows how everybody acts in a situation like this. You have to get through it."

Ahead of Season 2, Jeremiah and Candace also spoke to TooFab about what fans could expect and they teased drama and new relationships that the season has delivered on so far. "I didn't spend as much time as I wanted to with Kirk last season," Jeremiah admitted at the time. "This season sort of catapulted a new relationship, and I was very excited to see him and build a stronger relationship with him."

Candace said that her relationship with Gator Jay was going to be "what the whole season was about" and again, she did not disappoint, as Candace’s relationship has been a big talking point this season. The drama will continue tonight in the penultimate episode of the season at 11 p.m. ET and personally, I can't wait to watch the rest of it start to unfold.