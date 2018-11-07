The most important holiday of the year is just weeks away: Black Friday. It's a day when shoppers of the world come together for the sake of sales, united in their quest for the best holiday presents at the best price. I, for one, think the key to getting the most out of Black Friday deals is to plan ahead, which is why I was so hype to see that the list of BJ's Wholesale Club's Black Friday deals has already been posted.

BJ's is one of the many wholesale clubs that discounts their products even further in honor of the biggest shopping day of the year, and their sales are pretty incredible, especially on electronics and appliances. There are products the whole family will enjoy, but I spied a lot of items that busy moms should definitely treat themselves to this year.

Many of BJ's' deals start on November 16 and go through the 26, giving you extra time to shop till you drop, and the store is also adding on special "Doorbusters" both in-club and online. Plus, there are even better savings for BJ's perks members, including free shipping on online orders, up to 10 percent cash back on select purchases from November 16-26, and no interest on in-club purchases for up to six months on purchases over $375. So if you aren't a BJ's member yet, now is a great time to sign up.

The store will be closed on Thanksgiving day, so don't show up ready to get your goodies until 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Their online store of course will be open on the holiday, in case you find a minute to surf the web between helpings of turkey. In the meantime, read on for eight of the best Black Friday deals from BJ's, and get excited for the savings waiting for you.

1 The TV Your Bachelorette Watch Party Deserve Sharp 32” 720p LED TV, $100 (originally $150), available Nov. 16 - Nov. 26 in-store and online You'll be patting yourself on the back for snagging a tv at this price. Plus, BJ's Perks Members can earn up to 10 percent cash back on all TVs during Black Friday sales.

2 Caffeine Queen Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $50 (originally $80), available in-store Nov. 16 - Nov. 26 $30 off the perfect cup of coffee is totally worth waking up early on Black Friday, but you won't even have to since you can buy this Keurig online.

3 A Vaccuum That Changes Lives Shark DuoClean NV835 Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum , $200 (originally $280), available in-store Nov. 23 - Nov. 26 and online on Thanksgiving Day The doorbuster sale on this vacuum might actually make you excited about cleaning thanks to its extended reach of the motorized cleaner head that means less bending down for you. Plus, it uses Allergen Complete Seal Technology, so you'll know your house is clean when you're done.

4 The Most Relaxing Chair In The World eSmart Therapeutic Total Body Massage Chair with 30 Airbags and 8 Back Massage Rollers, $600 (originally $1,300), available Nov. 16 – Nov. 26 online with free shipping The $700 you'll save when you buy this chair on Black Friday will relax you almost as much as the massage.

5 A Touch Of Tech Acer Aspire Spin 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with Office 365 , $220 (originally $300), available online Nov. 16-Nov. 26 This Acer laptop is the perfect gift for anyone looking to upgrade their computer game this year. The touchscreen is my favorite feature.

Bella 8-Qt. Programmable Pressure Cooker, $50 (originally $80), available in-store Nov. 16 – Nov. 26 Say goodbye to cooking woes and hello to this affordable large pressure cooker that will change the way you look at meal prep.