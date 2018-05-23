Gap has been a go-to store for jeans and tees for years, and the retailer is sweetening the pot right now with some deals just in time for summer. In fact, shopping the Gap Memorial Day 2018 sale is a pretty great idea if you're into saving big on basic gear. This sale is kind of outrageous in the best way possible.

As a part of the Gap's official summer kickoff sale, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off all online items, as well as an extra 20 percent off online purchases (with no exclusions). Yeah. These offers are only good until May 26 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States, so you don't want to snooze until the end of the holiday weekend. The actual savings are much greater than the stated prices, and I was nice enough to go ahead and calculate the real costs for you. Just be sure to enter the promo code PARTY if you want to get those extra discounts. Yeah, it might be my favorite promo code word ever.

Whether you need to stock up on tops, sandals, or just gear to get you through the summer, this Gap sale has you covered. Read on to find some of the best deals at pretty great prices.