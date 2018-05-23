What To Get At Gap's Memorial Day 2018 Sale, Because There Are Some *Big* Discounts RN
Gap has been a go-to store for jeans and tees for years, and the retailer is sweetening the pot right now with some deals just in time for summer. In fact, shopping the Gap Memorial Day 2018 sale is a pretty great idea if you're into saving big on basic gear. This sale is kind of outrageous in the best way possible.
As a part of the Gap's official summer kickoff sale, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off all online items, as well as an extra 20 percent off online purchases (with no exclusions). Yeah. These offers are only good until May 26 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States, so you don't want to snooze until the end of the holiday weekend. The actual savings are much greater than the stated prices, and I was nice enough to go ahead and calculate the real costs for you. Just be sure to enter the promo code PARTY if you want to get those extra discounts. Yeah, it might be my favorite promo code word ever.
Whether you need to stock up on tops, sandals, or just gear to get you through the summer, this Gap sale has you covered. Read on to find some of the best deals at pretty great prices.
1A Cool Crochet Top
This striped cotton top has a bib neckline and chunky crochet knit. It's the perfect summer piece that will look right at home under a drapey cardigan in the fall. Basically, you can get a lot of mileage out of this tank, because it's kind of timeless, and when the weather cools, you can layer it over a sleeved top.Buy Now
2Some Sweet Sandals
Put a little twist on this season's trendy slide sandal. These slip-on shoes are just as easy, and they come in an array of summer-worthy shades. I'm obsessed with this bright blue, though.Buy Now
3A Pretty Shift Dress
A V-neck shift silhouette, this relaxed dress is made for summer. It's perfectly easy to dress up or dress down, and the pretty print feels very fresh. There's also a cool geo and blue floral print in this dress as well.Buy Now
4A Super Sun Hat
Sun hats are not only fashionable, but they are also effective at protecting you from sun damage. This cool hat, with a braided trim edge and straw weave, is basically made for summer outings.Buy Now
5Some Colorful Shorts
Cotton shorts with plenty of pockets are kind of hard to top for classic summer style. Plus, these also come in a variety of pretty prints and colors.Buy Now
6A Chic Skirt
This fully lined skirt has a button-front closure, as well as a cool row of decorative buttons up the front. It's a classic look with a little something extra.Buy Now
7A Chill Cami
This relaxed, tiered cami is perfect for all your summer adventures. With adjustable straps and a sweetheart neckline, it can work with a variety of outfits.Buy Now
8A Beautiful Ballet Tee
With its scoop ballet-back, this is an elegant update to the regular tee. It's fitted with 3/4 sleeves.Buy Now
9A Beach Tote
Whether you're off to the beach, the park, or the farmer's market, this tote is great. It even has an interior snap closure and slot pocket to help you stay organized.Buy Now
10Some Perfect Pants
With a rolled hem and twill stripe at the side seams, these pants are equal parts easy and fashionable. Plus, they have a tiny bit of stretch so you can stay comfortable all day.Buy Now
11A Modern Bandana
Use it as a neckerchief, head scarf, or decoration for your tote bag. Wrap it around your wrist as a bracelet. These modern bandanas have a ton of uses, and they won't make you look like a character from Westworld. Made from 100 percent cotton, these are a durable and cool version of a summer scarf.Buy Now
12An Everyday Dress
$19
You'll live in this comfy, versatile dress all summer long, and it's available in various stripes and solids, so you can stock up on a few.Buy Now
13Tees
If you love Gap's super soft T-shirts, now is the time to stock up because they've got several colors and prints on sale, including this classic striped number.Buy Now