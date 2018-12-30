So you really didn't have any major plans for the last couple of days of the year, did you? New Year's Eve isn't here yet, and the kids are still on school break, so everyone's in kick-back mode. But as lazy as you may feel, you'll be well rewarded if you can get up the energy to head to Walmart for its end-of-the-year clearance sale. Because seriously, the buys you can get RN rival anything you snagged back on Black Friday.

The superstore is looking to clear out its current stock by offering up to 60 percent off items in all departments: clothing, electronics, toys, furniture, housewares, you name it. Many of the prices were pretty good to begin with, so slicing them in half makes the merchandise even more appealing. For instance, a women's long-sleeved tunic with a spliced solid or plaid print is down to $15 from the original $37. TVs, tablets, and laptops are hundreds of dollars off their regular prices. And you could fill the kids' closets with new coats, pajama sets, sweatpants, and leggings and still have money left over for their next school fundraiser.

Whether you're in the market for some essentials or looking for trinkets for the kids, here are some of the best finds at Walmart's year-end sale.

Screen Time RCA 43" Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV $400 $250 Walmart If you've been wanting a new TV to catch the bowl games or the return of "Game of Thrones," here's an irresistible deal. This HDTV has inputs for your Blu-Ray and game console, plus a free mobile app that allows you to connect your cell or tablet. The Roku TV lets you search quickly and stream hundreds of thousands of movies and shows. See On Walmart

Bouncing Around Skywalker Trampolines 36-Inch Bouncer Trampoline $59 $30 Walmart If your kids have the post-holiday crazies — or if they're just on the go, no matter what time of year it is — this mini-trampoline will help them get their energy out without wrecking the house. The handle helps little bouncers stay balanced as they channel their inner Tigger. See On Walmart

A Very, Very Fine House KidKraft Penelope Wooden Pretend Play House $150 $80 Walmart A dollhouse is one of those toys that offer hours of imaginative pretend play (you know, the kind that doesn't involve a screen or beeping noises). This set is priced right, plus it comes with furniture to help your child start decorating. See on Walmart

Sleep Aid For Moms-To-Be PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $70 $33 Walmart Adding to the family next year? You'll need all the sleep you can get before the baby arrives, and moms-to-be swear by these supportive body pillows. They take the pressure off your back and allow for a more comfortable rest. It also doubles as a nursing pillow. And at more than half off, how can you lose? See on Walmart

Towel Off 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set $58 $29 Walmart The new year is also a good excuse to clear out your linen closet and replace some of those ratty towels you've had since your wedding shower. Among Walmart's linen bargains is this set, which includes two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. See On Walmart