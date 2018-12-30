What To Get At Walmart's 2018 Year-End Sale To Get Your Family & House All Decked Out
So you really didn't have any major plans for the last couple of days of the year, did you? New Year's Eve isn't here yet, and the kids are still on school break, so everyone's in kick-back mode. But as lazy as you may feel, you'll be well rewarded if you can get up the energy to head to Walmart for its end-of-the-year clearance sale. Because seriously, the buys you can get RN rival anything you snagged back on Black Friday.
The superstore is looking to clear out its current stock by offering up to 60 percent off items in all departments: clothing, electronics, toys, furniture, housewares, you name it. Many of the prices were pretty good to begin with, so slicing them in half makes the merchandise even more appealing. For instance, a women's long-sleeved tunic with a spliced solid or plaid print is down to $15 from the original $37. TVs, tablets, and laptops are hundreds of dollars off their regular prices. And you could fill the kids' closets with new coats, pajama sets, sweatpants, and leggings and still have money left over for their next school fundraiser.
Whether you're in the market for some essentials or looking for trinkets for the kids, here are some of the best finds at Walmart's year-end sale.
Bargain-Priced Blender
Ninja Chef 1500 Watt High Speed Blender Mixer Processor Duo
Your New Year's resolution to eat healthier will be that much easier with this top-of-the-line blender, now $200 off (!). Its multiple settings let you make everything from veggie extracts to nut butter to flour (grind up rice for a gluten-free baking base). It comes complete with a travel-sized cup for toting your morning smoothie.
Grilling Made Easy
George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Grill And Panini Press
This kitchen essential is big enough to grill 9 burgers at once, and you'll love it for grilling chicken breasts and panini sandwiches, too. The slanted design helps collect excess fat in the dishwasher-safe drip tray.
Screen Time
RCA 43" Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV
If you've been wanting a new TV to catch the bowl games or the return of "Game of Thrones," here's an irresistible deal. This HDTV has inputs for your Blu-Ray and game console, plus a free mobile app that allows you to connect your cell or tablet. The Roku TV lets you search quickly and stream hundreds of thousands of movies and shows.
Bouncing Around
Skywalker Trampolines 36-Inch Bouncer Trampoline
If your kids have the post-holiday crazies — or if they're just on the go, no matter what time of year it is — this mini-trampoline will help them get their energy out without wrecking the house. The handle helps little bouncers stay balanced as they channel their inner Tigger.
Reversible Superheroes
Disney Marvel Iron Man To Spider-Man FlipaZoo 2 in 1 Plush
It's Spidey! It's Iron Man! It's both! A quick inside-out twist turns this plush toy from one superhero to the other, depending on your child's mood. It's the perfect size for car travel or as a bedtime lovey, and the 50 percent discount makes it even more appealing.
A Very, Very Fine House
KidKraft Penelope Wooden Pretend Play House
A dollhouse is one of those toys that offer hours of imaginative pretend play (you know, the kind that doesn't involve a screen or beeping noises). This set is priced right, plus it comes with furniture to help your child start decorating.
Set For Dinner
The Pioneer Woman Scalloped 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Let 2019 be the year you finally ditch that old set of chipped dishes and set your table with an attractive matched dinnerware set. This Pioneer Woman design is exclusive to Walmart and now on clearance.
Sleep Aid For Moms-To-Be
Adding to the family next year? You'll need all the sleep you can get before the baby arrives, and moms-to-be swear by these supportive body pillows. They take the pressure off your back and allow for a more comfortable rest. It also doubles as a nursing pillow. And at more than half off, how can you lose?
Towel Off
The new year is also a good excuse to clear out your linen closet and replace some of those ratty towels you've had since your wedding shower. Among Walmart's linen bargains is this set, which includes two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths.
Smart Electronics
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" 64GB Android
Electronics prices are getting slashed in Walmart's clearance sale, too. This ultra-thin tablet has a colorful screen, tons of storage, and fingerprint scanner accessibility for added protection.
Low-Cost Style
Women's Floral Double Bell Sleeve Dress
Wearable over leggings for work or on its own for date night, this MIK dress is also available in denim blue. Not to mention it costs less than two premium lattes.
Men's Casual
George Men's Athletic Fit Jean
Easy wearing for casual workdays or weekends around the house, these jeans are available in a variety of sizes and colors, and offer extra room at the leg and thigh.
Fleecy Sleepers
Gerber Microfleece Blanket Sleeper, 2-Pack
Cozy sleepwear is a must for the cold winter months ahead. At $7 for two sleepers, your little bear will enjoy snuggly nights.
Shiny And Warm
Pink Platinum Foil Printed Hooded Puffer Jacket
For a child who loves to sparkle more brightly than the winter snow, this polar fleece jacket is just the (lift) ticket. Available in sizes 4 to 10/12, and in black, coral, and pink.
Put Together
Wonder Nation Baby Boys' Bomber Jacket, T-Shirt, & Jogger Pants Set
Clothing sets for babies and toddlers are a godsend. They look good on your child, *and* they make it seem as though you're much more organized and fashion-forward than you actually are. This is just one of the many ensembles on clearance, and at this price, you might as well get more than one and add to your Supermom rep.
