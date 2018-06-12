Every family dynamic is different, and sometimes the state of our own family relationships changes from year to year, so celebrating holidays like Mother's or Father's Day doesn't look the same for everyone. With the latter coming quickly around the corner, many of us have begun making our plans and preparations for the big day to honor dear old dad — but when it comes to giving a card, how do you know what to write in a Father's Day card to your dad?

Expressing some of what you feel to any relative can be complicated, and you might be wondering how to choose the right words for your particular relationship. Here, there's a curated a sentiment for nearly every kind of father-adult child relationship. So whether you and your dad are BFFs, have been estranged, or fall somewhere in between, there's something in this list for everyone. (And honestly, when all else fails, a simple "I love you" may be enough for the dad in your life.)

You might choose to use the words verbatim, or you could take the general idea and put your own spin on it. Once you get started, you may get swept away penning elegant prose about your fondest childhood memories — or you might decide its best to keep it short and sweet, lest your list of grievances find their way to paper. You can take these words as a starting point, an ending point, or perhaps somewhere in the middle.

For A Lighthearted Relationship With A Dad
Today I'm remembering all of the laughs we've had, the jokes we've told, and the good times we've enjoyed together. Thanks for sticking with me through thick and thin. You've been more than a dad — you've been a friend, too. Happy Father's Day!

For A Close Relationship With A Dad
I am so lucky to have you in my life, Dad. When I've needed a shoulder to cry on, you've been there. When I've needed a listening ear, you've let me talk indefinitely. When I've needed advice, you've been ready with wisdom. Thank you for always being there for me, no matter what. Happy Father's Day!

For A Humorous Relationship With A Dad
Happy Father's Day to the man who is most likely my father. I hope it's full of laughs.

For A Strained Relationship With A Dad
We haven't always had the easiest relationship, but I want you to know that I want you in my life. No matter what's happened in the past, you still are and always will be my dad. No one can replace you in my life. Happy Father's Day.

For A Long-Distance Relationship With A Dad
I wish we could be nearer today, as I think about how lucky I am to have you as a dad. Despite the miles between us, I know I can always count on your support. Thanks for being there for me, no matter how far away. Happy Father's Day, Dad.

For A Hot-And-Cold Relationship With A Dad
I know we've had our ups and downs, but you are an important part of my life, Dad. I believe the best is yet to come for us, and I look forward to more good times spent together in the future. You are special to me. Happy Father's Day.

For An Extra Special Relationship With A Dad
Our special bond has always meant the world to me. Thank you for going above and beyond to be the very best father a person could ask for. I treasure our memories together and the solid foundation you've given me in life. Happy Father's Day, Dad. I love you.