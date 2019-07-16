What Your First Postpartum Meal Should Be, Based On Your Zodiac

When I gave birth to my first baby, I thought there was a list of steadfast rules I had to follow. So I didn't eat anything when I was in labor — a full 24 hours. But you guys, labor is hard on an empty stomach. The upside, of course, was that my first postpartum meal was the best meal I have ever had. I ordered comfort food from the hospital menu: grilled cheese, tomato soup, and a piece of strawberry pie. Then I washed everything down with a cold beer that my mom snuck into the hospital. It was just perfect, considering I had endured a full day of back labor on an extremely empty stomach.

My perfect postpartum meal probably isn't the perfect postpartum meal for everyone, though. After all, no two births are the same, so no two postpartum experiences are going to be the same, either. So, is there a way to predict what you will want or need after childbirth, beforehand you actually go through labor and delivery? More importantly, is there a way to make sure UberEats delivers you a near-perfect plate to your hospital room? To help other parents adequately prepare for what might just be the most important part of your postpartum recovery, I consulted the stars to see what the Zodiac had to say about that first post-birth meal.

Turns out, my postpartum craving for comfort food made perfect sense. I am, after all, a Cancer, which, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, means I am bound to home and family, and favor a good meal with people I love more than just about anything. To find out what astrology recommends for your first postpartum meal, read on:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Ashley Batz/Romper Capricorns are the planners of the Zodiac. As such, they're likely to create the perfect meal plan for that first post-birth meal. Astrology-recipes.com notes that Capricorns prioritize health over taste, especially when it comes to how they nourish their bodies. They are likely to select a plate of iron-rich foods, like spinach, and lean proteins, like chicken or fish, to replenish and restore their wellbeing after delivery. Capricorns are likely to wash it all down with a green juice smoothie or antioxidant tea.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Per Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aquarius favor small meals and healthy food... when they think about it. However, since they are often pre-occupied by other things, thinking about their meals rarely happens. They can have a tendency to eat junk food mindlessly, and over-indulge in caffeine to fuel their late-night creativity. So, dear Aquarius, the best postpartum meal for you might actually be a bag of your favorite crunchy snacks and a giant iced coffee, because you're gonna need it.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) As a water sign, represented by fish, it's no surprise that Pisces people enjoy fish and seafood. But, more important that the food on their plate, says Astrology Zodiac Signs, is their enjoyment of the act of eating and the ambiance. Since most hospital rooms lack ambiance, you might try dimming the lights and sharing a special meal with a partner or friend, and while you both enjoy a well-deserved glass of wine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is a sign ruled by Mars — the red planet of war — and love red foods like red meat, beets, red potatoes, and a glass of red wine, according to Astrology-recipes.com. If you were born under the sign of Aries, a classic meal of steak and potatoes might be just what the stars ordered for your first postpartum meal. For Aries vegetarians, try a tomato-based dish, like eggplant parmesan with marinara sauce, or something with fiery cayenne to appease your inner Aries.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Ashley Batz/Romper Tarot.com notes that Tauruses have a sweet tooth, which is not surprising since their ruling planet is Venus — goddess of love, sex, and all things decadent. As such, you should probably have a giant piece of cheese cake or pie after the hard work out that you just endured.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) According to Astrology.com, Geminis are an air sign, which unfortunately means even once they decide on something, they are very likely to change their mind. So, no matter what you plan for your postpartum meal, you should prepare to change your mind in those intense first hours after delivery. Live in the moment, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) I'm a Cancer myself, which means I typically crave foods that remind me of my family or my childhood. I love eating a meal with someone I love more than just about anything. So, for me, the perfect postpartum meal was comfort food. For you, the best meal is anything that reminds you of home, wherever that happens to be.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) According to Astrology.com, Leos are fire signs, which means they are warm and affectionate and also love spicy, elaborate foods. As such, in between snuggling their lion cubs, new Leo moms might like a hot Thai curry with basil, ginger, coconut, and lime, suggests Astrology-recipes.com, and a dessert featuring warm spices like cinnamon to finish things off.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Ashley Batz/Romper According to Astrology.com, Virgos are practical and good at managing even the smallest detail to absolute perfection. So a Virgo will plan their postpartum meal to include the most optimal ingredients for their recovery. They also have pretty sensitive stomachs, per Astrology Zodiac Signs, so the best meal for a new mom born under the sign of Virgo is a light meal that includes a ton of fresh fruit and veggies, like a salad or crudités with hummus or vinaigrette.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Per Astrology.com, people born under the sign of Libra are indecisive, which is not surprising considering that their symbol is literally a scale. So, it's best that you not rely on your exhausted postpartum brain to choose from a menu after delivery. Instead, you should order from a selection of pre-picked choices from your favorite restaurant.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) People born under the sign of Scorpio love all things decadent, rich, and indulgent, and that's absolutely true when it comes to the foods they love. If you, dear Scorpio, are about to give birth, you should totally plan to have your favorite foods available for right after you deliver, whether that's lobster, chocolate, nachos, a huge plate of truffle fries, or all of the above. Go ahead, indulge.