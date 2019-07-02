Did I ever tell you that Hannah "I F*cked In A Windmill Twice" Brown is my hero? She's everything I wish I could be. At least she was during the promo trailer for the Jul. 8 episode of The Bachelorette. Following a heated argument with actual bologna, Luke P., Hannah tells him, "Me f*cking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave." To clarify in a confessional, the Bachelorette then says, "I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" But when did Hannah B. have sex in a windmill? The Bachelorette fans are dying to know every detail about this magical moment.

Not going to lie, I associate windmills with those skinny white turbines in Iowa. So when Hannah revealed that she had sex in a windmill, my first thought was: How? Well, as it turns out, you can actually rent windmill homes for a romantic getaway. So it may not as out there as you might think. Let's also not forget that The Bachelorette has been touring Europe — home of older and much larger windmills — this season. That said, I don't know if the windmill-hookup has even happened yet.

Throughout Hannah's season, the ABC reality series ventured to places like Scotland, Latvia, and most recently, the Netherlands — aka the number one hot spot for windmills. But is it possible that a one-on-one like this happened right under our noses? It's possible. However, it's just as likely that the hookup has yet to happen. After the Jul. 1 episode, The Ringer revealed that there are a lot of windmills in Mykonos. Since fans know The Bachelorette will eventually be in Greece, there's a chance that the windmill sex will come later.

As you can imagine, fans went nuts after Hannah's epic confession on The Bachelorette. And to no one's surprise, the internet has been exploding with speculation over who Hannah's mysterious windmill-sex accomplice might be. Obviously, from the dumbstruck look on his face and his sex-shaming attitude, it's not Luke. But, if the hookup hasn't happened yet, it could be Tyler, Peter, or Jed during an overnight date.

Regardless, most fans were rooting for Tyler and Peter. However, the Bachelorette producers might have already hinted that Hannah's windmill hookup was with Jed. On Twitter, a fan found a clip of Hannah and Jed, which was quickly followed by a shot of a windmill. Coincident? I think not. But given all of the off-screen drama with Jed, I'm going to take my rightful spot in the denial den and hope that this clip is just a red herring.

Regardless of what you think about The Bachelorette, Hannah's candid comments about having sex in a windmill will go down in history. Not only did she shut down a man who tried to use her own faith to shame her, Hannah was unapologetic about her sexuality in front of an entire nation. So yeah, I'd say this is bigger than a fence jump.

