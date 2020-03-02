Is it just me, or does it not feel like we just fell back with Daylight Saving Time? Like, yesterday? Well, believe it or not, it's now time to move the clocks ahead an hour. Yep. It's time to spring forward in 2020, with the clocks moving ahead one hour on Sunday, March 8. For many people, this means they will lose an hour of sleep. For parents of small children, it pretty much means nothing, as you already get zero hours of sleep.

It does however, mean our kids won't have to get on the bus in the dark, and can hang longer at the playground. Though the site TimeandDate.com reminds us that the idea of the day being "longer" is only half true, noting that "on the day after DST starts, the sun does indeed rise and set at a later time on the clock, creating the illusion of a longer evening. However, DST only affects our civil time. It does not alter the sun's course."

So I guess DateandTime.com wants to be clear that we mortals do not in fact have the power to rule over the heavens, and that even if we do punch in a new number on our LEGO Stormtrooper alarm clock, this mere action does not give us reign over our nearest star, with the ability to rearrange the orbit paths within our galaxy. It just feels like it does...

If you really want to get into the upcoming clock switcheroo, you could invest in one of these wacky tees from Etsy.

It's a fun way to announce to the world that you apparently don't know what those big numbers separated by a colon on your phone mean. It's also an easy way to alert people that you think it's Daylight Savings Time, and not the correct Daylight Saving Time. (Though, let's be real, doesn't everyone call it Daylight Savings Time?)