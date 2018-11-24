Thanksgiving is a holiday for grown-ups, as any kid will tell you. First of all, the whole concept of giving thanks is a little lost on the small folk. At this stage in their lives saying thank you is a means to an end rather than a feeling. Plus let's face it, the food is mostly the adult variety; there generally aren't dino nuggets or Mini Wheats on the table. So now that Thanksgiving is over, let's all move on to a more kid-friendly holiday, shall we? As a reward to your little one you're going to want to know when the 25 Days of Christmas on the Disney Channel starts. Because my experience as a mom of four tells me that you're probably going to be planning your schedule around it for the foreseeable future.

I suspect the Disney Channel Christmas shows are to kids what Hallmark Christmas movies are to adults like me; pleasant escapism that put you in the holiday mood in a soothing sort of way. And fortunately, Disney and Disney Junior have some solid options coming your way this holiday season. Even more fortunately? The kick off happens on Friday night, AKA the night after Thanksgiving. Which means you can warm up some leftovers and hang out on the couch to enjoy some quality kids' programming for the night.

Starting on Friday, Disney and Disney Junior have a whole host of your kids' favorite characters celebrating the holidays. Like A Very Muppet Babies' Christmas, which airs on Nov. 30, where the Muppet Babies enjoy a little Secret Santa gift exchange in the playroom. Not to spoil the episode for you or anything, but word on the street is that Kermit is the only Muppet who doesn't love his gift. We can only hope Miss Piggy will step in and save the day.

Beyond the adventures of the Muppets, kids will also be able to enjoy Christmas-themed episodes of Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals, DuckTales (with my personal favorite, Scrooge McDuck), and even a sweet episode of Mickey and the Roadster Racers, which will air on Nov. 30 at 9:30 am. All I'm going to tell you about that one is that Minnie Mouse is planning to go to the Swiss Alps and this should be enough to get you to watch it. The little cartoon outfit options alone... you know it's going to be amazing. Something festive lined with faux fur, for sure.

The Disney Channel is also planning a half-hour special Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party on Dec. 1 at 8 pm. This episode promises to be more fun for the slightly older kids since it will feature performances from some of their favorite Disney personalities. This special will also take kids behind-the-scenes at Disney Hollywood Studios, so get ready for your kids to beg you to visit one of the Disney Parks in the very near future.

Now if you find it unrealistic to plan your life around the Disney Channel's schedule, you should know you can watch their entire Christmas lineup on the DisneyNow app until Jan. 1.

So there you have it. Your holidays are set.