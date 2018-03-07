It's hard to imagine not having Monday nights dedicated to The Bachelor —especially because it's been that way since New Year's Day. Thankfully, Bachelor Nation has The Bachelorette to look forward to soon. So when does Becca's Bachelorette season premiere? ABC hasn't announced it yet, but viewers can look at previous seasons to get some hints.

During Seasons 1 through 3 of The Bachelorette, it actually aired during the spot The Bachelor holds now: January through March. Beginning in Season 4 and up until now, however, the show has aired from May through the end of July or beginning of August. Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, for example, began on May 22 last year. So, will Becca's season of The Bachelorette be the same?

More to come...