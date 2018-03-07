When Does Becca's 'Bachelorette' Season Start Filming? She's Ready To Find Love Again

Well, they've done it. Arie managed to make one of the most boring seasons of The Bachelor I've seen have one of the most dramatic endings in history of the franchise. Becca was dumped in such a harsh way, which left ripe for the picking to become the next Bachelorette, which Chris Harrison confirmed during Tuesday's After the Final Rose special. So when does Becca's Bachelorette season start filming? Seeing as The Bachelorette usually starts towards the end of May, Becca and The Bachelorette producers will have to act fast.

Let's break down Becca's "journey" on The Bachelor first, because Bachelor Nation knows that the show will do a deep dive into her history once her season kicks off. Becca actually received the first one-on-one date with Arie way back when, and it was an interesting one. Becca got her Pretty Woman moment when Rachel Zoe and Neil Lane styled her in their clothes and jewelry. (Yes, that Neil Lane who supplies all the engagement rings for Bachelor contestants.) Arie even (jokingly) got down on one knee during their initial limo meeting. Was it a clue for what was to come?

Even if Arie had no idea at that point that Becca would reach the finale, it happened. Becca made it through group dates, hometowns, and the fantasy suite to reach this point. And at first, Bachelor Nation believed she was the winner... but then it all came crashing down when Arie called off their engagement — with a full camera crew in tow — because he realized he wanted to be with his runner-up, Lauren B. more. Yikes. Suffice to say, the breakup was brutal and excruciatingly long, made all the more awkward by the fact that Arie refused to leave even when she pleaded (in tears) for him to do so.

It was heartbreaking for sure, but it also gave ABC the perfect person to become the next Bachelorette, and it seems Becca is ready to try and find love again — this time on her terms.

More to come...