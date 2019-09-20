A lot, I mean a lot, has happened for the Duggar family over the past year. And thankfully, TLC cameras were there to capture it all unfold for their family's reality show, Counting On. But when does Counting On come back for its newest season? Good news, guy: New episodes aren't far away.

Over the past 10 seasons, fans have watched the older siblings in the Duggar family fall in love, get married, have babies, and do it all over again. Although it seems like the Duggars are always busy, this past summer has been especially action-packed for the ever-expanding brood — and all of that action will be featured on the newest season of Counting On.

Counting On will return back to TV screens on Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to In Touch Weekly, so go ahead and mark your calendars now. And if the teaser trailer for this upcoming season is any indication of how eventful the upcoming episodes will be, you'll definitely want to tune in when it airs next month.

The trailer, of course, leads with all of the very exciting pregnancy news to come from the Duggar siblings (yes, if you've been keeping up, several members of the Duggar family are currently pregnant). This season will also document Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on grandparent duty, babysitting all of their grandkids. Counting On fans will also see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo move from Arkansas to Los Angeles, California, with their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity.

Some of the more difficult and emotional moments will also be shown on Season 10 of Counting On. During the time the show was off air, the Duggar family experienced tragic losses. In June, Grandma Mary Duggar died of accidental drowning in a swimming pool, according to USA Today. And shortly after, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at five months of pregnancy, according to People.

Time is precious and you never know what life is going to throw at you, a sentiment family matriarch, Michelle Duggar, touches on in the trailer: "You just don't know how much longer we'll have," she says.

During the last season of Counting On, fans watched as members of the Duggar family went on vacations, mission trips, got married, welcomed babies, and navigated the ins and outs of parenting young kids. And as always, Counting On cameras were there to capture all of it.

The final episode of Season 9 aired back in March, meaning the past seven months will be featured on the newest season of Counting On. And if you recall, during the Season 9 finale, John David Duggar and Abbie finally tied the knot on camera and now she is just weeks away from welcoming their first child together, so there's really a lot of ground to cover. And they're just one story featured on the show.

Luckily, fans will be able to the adventures of the many Duggar siblings and their sweet families when Counting On premieres in just a few short weeks on Oct. 15.