As long as there are karaoke apps and international dating websites, there will be new seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. Season 6 starts off with six new couples who are intent on getting married and starting their lives together in the United States. I expect plenty of fighting and questionable intentions along the way, but when does Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé premiere? It returns to TLC on Sunday October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Before you can mourn the loss of being able to see Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi argue about Instagram follows and likes, you’ll be knee-deep in the brand new drama that literally all of the new couples will provide throughout Season 6.

Sometimes, couples from past seasons are featured again on the following season. Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, for example, had such a compelling story that theirs rolled over into Season 5 after they appeared in Season 4. But this time around, it’s a fresh cast, including some couples who might seem like the real deal and other couples who will make you watch the show through your hands. I would have loved to see some of the couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days graduate to Season 6 of the show that started it all, but there is something to be said for a brand new batch of couples.

One of the more unique couples to watch this season is probably Steven and Olga. The young couple (they’re both just 20 years old) met when Olga spent a summer in the U.S. — so no dating apps here. But during their summer fling, Olga got pregnant and now, the couple is determined to stay together for the sake of their child.

Ashley, from the U.S. and Jay, who’s from Jamaica, actually met when she traveled to his country for a friend’s wedding. After she returned home, he contacted her on social media and she went back to Jamaica to visit him again. Now, they’re engaged and as this is her third engagement overall, she’s understandably determined to make it work.

But not all of the couples met in such organic ways. Eric and Leida met on an international dating site and soon after Eric traveled to Indonesia to meet her wealthy family, he proposed. Now, she’s about to make the move to the U.S. and try things out with his less lavish lifestyle. It kind of sounds like a romantic comedy, but let’s hope things actually work out the way they intend.

Colt met Brazilian Larissa on social media and they both might need to make some changes to accommodate the other. Larissa has some expensive tastes and Colt is still *very* close to his mom. It’s going to be interesting to see how these two come to a compromise as they attempt to start a life together in the U.S.

I wouldn't totally rule out Michael and Angela appearing again in the franchise in the future, especially because fans on Twitter loved Angela’s unapologetic personality and Michael’s love of America. And I might be in the minority, but it would be nice to see Darcey Silva get back out there with another potential husband who’s better suited for her. I know the whole point of the show is to see new stories every season, but it’s hard not to get attached by the end after watched more than a dozen episodes of the same couples.

Right now, however, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé is all about the new couples and where the season will take their new relationships.