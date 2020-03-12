The signs of spring are finally in the air: each day is just a little longer with more sunshine (thank you, Daylight Saving Time), the weather is getting slightly warmer, and you may even notice a few bright yellow daffodils poking out of the ground. All of that is probably making you crave a pack of Peeps, but when is Easter 2020?

A quick glance inside almost any store is sure to make you think the holiday is coming up really soon. Candy aisles are full of bunny-shaped chocolates and Cadbury eggs, and Easter baskets are nearly gone by this point. But don't stress if you're not prepared for the holiday just yet, because you have a little more time to go before the Easter bunny gives your home a visit.

This year, Easter Sunday will fall on April 12. The holiday falls on a different date each year, and it can vary widely. Sometimes it's as early as March, while other times it's as late as the end of April, although it's always between March 22 and April 25. Why does it change every year? It's actually not all about religion — the timing of Easter is more about the full moon.

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox, according to the Farmer's Almanac. So the spring equinox happens, then the full moon, and finally, Easter. This year, the spring equinox falls on Thursday, March 19. The first full moon after that date is Tuesday, April 7, and then Easter is happening a few days later.

knape/E+/Getty Images

Here's where religion comes in: the Easter holiday is a sacred celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Bible, Jesus died and was brought back to life right around the same time as the Jewish festival Passover. Passover usually begins on the night of the first full moon after the spring equinox. So, this year, Passover starts on April 7, and then Easter follows.

Things weren't always this simple when it came to calculating the date for Easter: in early Christianity, different churches had different methods, something that is still reflected in the fact that Eastern and Western churches celebrate Easter at different times.

All of that is to say that you still have a few more weeks to stock up on pastel colored candies, plastic eggs for Easter egg hunts, and recipes for Easter dinner. In other words: you've got this.