Children's clothing retailer Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, Jan. 17, according to USA Today. The filing has resulted in the impending closure of 800 locations, which is sad news for parents who love the brand. And if you fall into this category, you're probably wondering when Gymboree is closing its stores.

Gymboree — a San Francisco-based company founded in 1976 — has filed for bankruptcy twice, according to MarketWatch. The first time happened in June 2017, and the second instance occurred in January 2019, according to CNBC.

Similarly to the saga of Toys "R" Us, Gymboree can no longer afford to keep its stores open. After closing close to 400 locations during the June 2017 bankruptcy filing, the retailer will reportedly shutter 800 Gymboree and Crazy 8 (a children's clothing store owned by the company) stores soon, according to CBS News affiliate KPIX. But how soon is soon? Brace yourself, parents: Gymboree will reportedly start shuttering its locations this week, as ABC7 News reported. Romper's request for comment from Gymboree regarding store closures wasn't immediately returned.

If you have a gift card to use, it's probably a good idea to go shopping as soon as possible. In the filing, Gymboree reportedly asked the US "bankruptcy court for authorization to continue honoring customer gift cards for another 30 days," according to Business Insider.

Unfortunately, the company "immediately discontinued its GymBucks and Gymboree Rewards programs" following the announcement, according to PennLive.

As for the company's popular Janie and Jack brand, it might stick around. "We are focused on using this process to preserve the Janie and Jack business — a strong brand that is poised to grow — by pursuing the sale of the business as a going concern," the company stated, according to Gymboree's website.

Although the news about Janie and Jack might be a consolation prize for some, many customers are devastated about the news.

"Retail businesses come & go but the @Gymboree bankruptcy & closure hits me in the gut," someone tweeted. "Gymboree clothes have been a part of my 12 years of mamahood."

"Thank you @Gymboree for so many 'first days' and wonderful memories," one parent wrote. "I will always love you for all the happiness you gave me as a new mom. You are a beautiful part of my motherhood and tapestry."

"Just read this post about @Gymboree closing and I am literally close to tears," another person chimed in. "I worked for them for 4 years, including while I was pregnant for my daughter. Her first 18 months were spent almost exclusively in Gymboree. It just makes me sad."

The only silver lining about this change? Parents can nab some last-minute sales online or in-store.

"This store closing sale event offers customers an opportunity to buy the most essential children’s clothing items and accessories for a great price," a Gymboree representative said about the deals, according to the Associated Press. "We encourage loyal shoppers and parents to visit their nearest Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores to take advantage of these deals before merchandise sells out."

Just be sure to call your local store before you head over, as the closures are expected to happen this week.