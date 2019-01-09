It's been one of the main questions on Duggar fans' lips for quite some time now... when will Jessa and Ben Seewald add to their adorable family? The two have addressed it several times, sort of hemming and hawing and trying to make a pretty private decision in the public eye. Well, it looks like the decision has been made. The Counting On star revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 9, that she and her husband are expecting their third child, but when exactly is Jessa Duggar due?

Ben and Jessa, who got married in November 2015 on an episode of Counting On, are parents to two little boys, 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry. Perhaps because Jessa is from a rather famously large family (19 Kids & Counting, after all), the couple have been dealing with pregnancy rumors throughout the past year. The rumors have been so persistent that Jessa shared a special "announcement" in May about her reported baby bump, as per Motherly, with a picture of herself in a baggy shirt and a message on Instagram Story that read, ""Bc I've been asked if I'm hiding a bit of a bump…BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!Yes. But it's currently a shrinking bump rather than a growing one.#postpartum #baggyshirts #thanksforasking."

Now it looks as though people can finally rejoice. Because Jessa is definitely pregnant.

The 26-year-old reality star and her husband Ben told People in a statement that she is expecting her third child, and is due in late spring:

We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring! From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!

While the couple apparently don't know the sex of their third child just yet, they both seem to think it might be a boy. That being said, Jessa admitted in her statement to People that they would "absolutely love it" if they were having a little girl.

At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.

If Jessa is hoping to pick up some little girl parenting tips, she has her sister Jinger to call. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter Felicity last July, and Jessa's social media posts show she's been a hands-on aunt. Jessa even told Us Weekly that baby Felicity gave her "baby fever" in July.

As for their own two little boys, Ben Seewald admitted to People that Henry doesn't understand about the baby but big brother Spurgeon "talks about the baby quite a bit." He also explained that parenting three children is going to change the "man-to-man coverage" of parenting, because the two parents are about to become outnumbered.

This is, of course, a very realistic concern. But fortunately for these expectant parents, they're both well accustomed to having lots of little ones around. I'm sure their new baby will fit in beautifully.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.