Luis Ortiz's return to Million Dollar Listing New York came with one major surprise: an announcement that he would soon be welcoming his first child, a baby girl. He confirmed the news on the show but kept the details private at first, leaving fans curious as to when Luis' baby was due. On top of everything else they were curious about.

Luis dropped the baby news while he was reflecting on everything that had changed in his life since he was last on the show. He had been delighted to meet his business associate Ronita's daughter, remarking that it made him happy. But it was bittersweet, because he felt there were things he had to "fix" about himself before he could have his own family. He started to cry, then amended, "I hope that's not true — that I have to fix myself before I have a kid — because I am having a kid. [...] I'm having a baby girl."

Even the producer interviewing him was agog. But unfortunately, there isn't much more information to go off of than that. Luis is having a baby, but he hasn't shared the due date, the circumstances, or who he's having the baby with. It's all a big mystery.

Luis does appear to have an Instagram account — or, at least, there's an account with his name, photo, some old skateboarding Insta Stories, and that telltale blue check mark. But it's been scrubbed of any and all pictures. There isn't a post to be found, let alone any baby news. His Twitter account is more active, but equally uninformative. The majority of his recent tweets are short, pleasant statements ("Hi" or "How are we feeling today?"), though he did express his gratitude to fans for their positive response to the show.

But their questions will be going unanswered, at least for the moment. And there are too many possibilities here to speculate with any degree of accuracy. Luis could be adopting a child, or using a surrogate; he could be having a baby with a partner who isn't interested in opening up their lives for reality TV cameras. It's not clear whether he's currently in a relationship or not, though he's spoken about a bad breakup with a woman named Nikita that left him heartbroken.

Bravo on YouTube

In "A New York Upstate of Mind," Luis explained that he had fallen in love for the first time in his life and she had left him, which made him feel abandoned and seemingly adrift. "Not only did I lose the person I was in love with, I also lost my best friend," he said.

It certainly seems like Luis experienced significant life changes during his time away from Million Dollar Listing. While he's been open about many of them, including his struggle with depression and his romantic travails, he hasn't shared everything yet. Fans can only hope that he'll offer up what he's comfortable sharing when he's ready to do so. Until then, all viewers can do is stay tuned.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays on Bravo.