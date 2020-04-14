As parents are hunkered down at home trying their best to educate and entertain their kids all day, teachers have never been more respected. So when is Teacher Appreciation Week in 2020? Because you really want to show your children's teachers how much they matter (and are missed).

You'll have the opportunity before you know it, as Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8. And teachers deserve some acknowledgement now more than ever, if for no other reason than to boost morale.

It's not only parents who are feeling the stress of homeschooling right now; teachers are feeling it, too. Their job is to educate their students and prepare them for years to come, a process which came to a sudden halt this year. A whole lot of teachers and students showed up to school one day having no idea it would be their last in-person class together for the foreseeable future (and in a lot of cases, the academic year). Now, parents, teachers, staff, and students are kind of winging it and hoping for the best, which is hardly the closure and celebration kids and teachers are hoping for at the end of a hard year. So, teachers deserve some acknowledgement now more than ever, if for no other reason than to boost morale.

Since everything is shut down for the most part, you'll want to be mindful of what you gift them with, and how you get it to them (this is not the year for elaborate Pinterest baskets). First, ask the teacher or administration the best way to get something to them and work around that. Chances are good they'll want you to sick with online gifts to protect everyone, so see if the teacher has an Amazon Wish List you can purchase from, or send them an e-gift card to rent some movies at home, or have your kiddo make them a "thank you" picture or note and scan/email it to them.

loops7/E+/Getty Images

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week is less about giving gifts, and more about truly communicating how much their work means to you and your child. Find some way to acknowledge the week because as hard as it is for you to educate your one child, their teacher does it 20 times over and still chooses to show up the next day. That is dedication.