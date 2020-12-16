Teachers Will Legit Love (& Use) These 17 Holiday Gifts

Y’all, I know your coffee mugs are well intentioned, but I’m here to tell you that those are not what teachers want for the holidays. I’m married to a teacher, the daughter-in-law of a teacher, and the best friend of a teacher. I’ve watched these people work hours into the night grading papers, show up at 6 a.m. to school for tutoring sessions, take kids on field trips over the weekend, supply kids in need with extra meals, and this year, reinvent education in order to reach students virtually. They work so hard. If you really want to show them you appreciate them, give a teacher one of these 17 gifts they’ll actually love.
The key to finding a great teacher gift is to first ask yourself, would I like this? For real. If it's something you'd never want to receive, then why give it to a teacher? Next, ask yourself, is this appropriate? A pair of boxers? Not so much. Wine? By all means.
Also remember, yes, it truly is the thought that counts. Just taking the time to remember a teacher will make them feel so special. My husband has held on to gifts students from 10 years ago gave him and still remembers them fondly each time he uses them. So even taking the time to gift a teacher is already like doing extra credit, although we promise you're not being graded on this (well, maybe a little).
Now that we've done your homework for you, just print this list and get to shopping. Teachers will thank you for it.