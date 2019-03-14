Carry on my wayward son, for there'll be peace when you are done... with Supernatural Season 14. As the warmer months draw nearer, networks have begun rolling out their season finale dates, and fans are getting ready to say goodbye to their favorite shows. That is, until they return for an all-new season in the fall. So when is the Supernatural Season 14 finale? While the future of The CW series looks bright, the episode count for Season 14 is not quite as satisfying as fans had hoped.

According to Deadline, the Supernatural Season 14 finale will air on Thursday, Apr. 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Given that Season 13 of Supernatural had a finale date of May 17, fans might have noticed that the 14th Season will conclude sooner than usual. Unfortunately for fans of The CW show, TVLine confirmed that Season 14 of Supernatural is 20 episodes long, making it the shortest season in over a decade, only falling behind Season 3 due to the writers strike in 2007.

For those of you asking why Supernatural is three episodes shorter than the average season, don't worry. The change doesn't mean The CW plans on cancelling Supernatural anytime soon.

During The CW's TCA press tour in Jan. 2019, president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that Supernatural would be renewed for Season 15. So why the episode change for Season 14? In an interview with Digital Spy, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki explained that they requested a shorter season to spend more time with their families.

"When they announced that it was 20 episodes, I was hearing some concern that it was The CW writing us off," Padalecki said. "It's certainly not."

However, the shorter season doesn't necessarily mean they'll continue the tradition into Season 15. "We're just giving this a shot," Padalecki continued. "23's a bit difficult, with three young kids in a foreign country – I know it's Canada, but it's still time zones, and travel, and my kids are in school..."

Supernatural writer and executive producer, Brad Buckner, also spoke up in defense of the decision to shorten the season.

"Leads of series, you can just run 'em ragged," Buckner said. "You can forget that you're actually dealing with human beings and they start ending up in every scene which means they're working every day. These are long, long hours, so I think by guaranteeing them [Jensen and Jared] a little bit more time off, it's only going to benefit the show."

Regardless of how short Supernatural Season 14 is expected to be, you'll be relieved to hear that the team has prepared a spectacular finale — including a familiar face that will probably have fans jumping in their seats.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb spoke with TVLine and teased that "a very significant fan favorite is going to come back."

But who will be returning to Supernatural in the Season 14 finale? While Dabb didn't reveal any specific names, there are a number of characters the show could bring back, considering it has 301 — and counting — episodes to choose from. Whatever happens, let's just hope it's a good one.

Supernatural airs Thursday on The CW.