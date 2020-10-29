In the early days of the pandemic and during all of the confusion surrounding the novel coronavirus, the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan decided to get tested. And, unfortunately, Khloé Kardashian tested positive for COVID-19, which meant that she had to quarantine and not see her daughter True for weeks. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview that she was stuck in isolation in her bedroom until she tested negative and it was a "heart-wrenching" experience to be away from her little girl for so long.

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that Khloé tested positive for the coronavirus in March after experiencing symptoms for days. In a trailer for the episode, Khloé explained that she had been "really bad for a couple of days... vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold and then headaches." She added, "I suffer from migraines but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn't say it was a migraine."

The mom of 2-year-old daughter True also had to stay in her bedroom, away from her little girl. An experience she told DeGeneres on The Ellen Show was the "hardest part" of dealing with the coronavirus.

"I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days," she said. "We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part. I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing."

Khloé and True's father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, have been navigating co-parenting together through the quarantine, but she told E! News in July that she was largely spending time in lockdown with her daughter alone (although True does have a nanny). Not that she was complaining, of course. "It's definitely not the easiest, but when I see what Kourtney and Kim are doing…You know, Kim has four kids and Kourtney has three and they're trying to educate so many different age ranges," she told E! News. "I'm like, I'm not gonna complain. I am good, I have a 2-year-old, we're not doing the school thing yet. I am just thankful for that."

Being in quarantine in the same house as your toddler and not being able to see her does sound particularly difficult, but fortunately Khloé has since recovered from the virus. Just recently, in fact, she visited a private island to celebrate her sister Kim's 40th birthday along with the rest of the Kardashian family.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.