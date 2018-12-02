Amidst all the new Christmas movies this weekend, TV-watchers will also be tuning into the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. The event doesn't exactly have what I'd call the Christmas spirit, but hey, it can't all be sleigh bells and snowmen. And as per tradition, the show was filmed in advance. So, when was the Victoria’s Secret fashion show filmed this year?

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show airs on TV on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. But as it turns out, the show was filmed nearly a month in advance, on Thursday, Nov. 8, in New York City. As always, this year's event features live musical guests, including Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, and the Struts, according to Vox.

Victoria's Secret does not officially release the model lineup in advance of its fashion show's airing, but it's safe to say almost all the current Victoria's Secret Angels will be strutting down the runway. According to Victoria's Secret's website, the current roster of angels is as follows: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skiver, Lais Riberio, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

However, as Harper's Bazaar reported, Lily Aldridge is not expected to be in the show, because she is nearly eight months pregnant. That said, she did walk in Brandon Maxwell's show at New York Fashion Week in September, when she was five months pregnant, so maybe she'll make history on the Vicky's runway this year.

In addition to all the Victoria's Secret Angels, plenty of other familiar faces will be strutting down the runway. According to Express, other models expected to be in this year's show include veteran Victoria's Secret fashion show models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Karlie Kloss, who walked the runway from 2011 through 2014 and in 2017, is not expected at this year's show, as per Vogue Australia. Additionally, Express expects models Winnie Harlow, Alannah Walton, Kelsey Merritt, Sadie Newman, Maia Cotton, Lorena Rae, and Iesha Hodges to all make their Victoria's Secret fashion show debut this year.

Though watching the annual fashion show is a tradition for many, the brand has received a lot of flack recently for a lack of diversity in the show. In an interview with Vogue earlier this month, chief marketing officer of L Brands (Victoria's Secret's parent company) Ed Razek defended the brand's choice not to include plus-size or trans women in the fashion show. His defense? "Because the show is a fantasy," he explained to Vogue. "It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world," he added. He later apologized and retracted his controversial comments.

You can watch the Victoria’s Secret fashion show on ABC this Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. If you don't have a TV, you can stream the show live on ABC's website or via the ABC app.

This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.