Meghan Markle is having a pretty great summer, if you ask me. First of all, after a year of basically non-stop royal engagements and trying to adjust to her new life as a member of the royal family, she's taking the summer off. I mean sure, she's taking the summer off via maternity leave to be with her baby boy Archie, who was born on May 6. But that's pretty exciting in itself. And because she's on maternity leave, she's free to choose when she wants to be seen out in public and when she wants to chill at home. And it looks like Markle's next public appearance will actually be pretty soon, but it's a function where she gets to support one of her best friends so it's presumably something she really wants to do. Like I said, she's having a great summer.

It sounds as though Markle is expected to make an appearance at Wimbledon some time over the next few weeks. The legendary tennis tournament runs from July 1 to July 14 in the United Kingdom, and Entertainment Tonight has reported that the Duchess of Sussex is planning on showing up to cheer on one of her best friends, tennis queen Serena Williams.

"The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance," a source told the Entertainment Tonight. Plus she probably wants to be there for Williams and encourage her to win that sweet 24th Grand Slam, obviously.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Adam Pretty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As we all probably remember, the very first time Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made an official appearance together, minus their husbands, was at Wimbledon in 2018. In fact, according to The Sun, they attended a match between Williams — a longtime friend of Markle's who actually planned her baby shower in New York, according to Harper's Bazaar — and Angelique Kerber. Williams lost the match, but the rest of us gained a few iconic style moments from Middleton and Markle.

Now there has not been an official announcement by Buckingham Palace saying that the two women might attend Wimbledon together for a second time, I'm just saying it would be great to relive that moment and also it would end all of those terrible family rift rumors so it's a win/win. Probably we just need to see these two women whispering to each other with their shiny hair and everything will be fine.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Williams and Markle, the timing couldn't be better. There have been reports that Markle and her husband Prince Harry are expected to have their baby's christening on July 4 in an effort to accommodate Markle's American friends who will be enjoying a bank holiday, according to The Daily Express. Williams will already be in the U.K. and therefor easily on hand for the big event... not that this is the first time she will see her friend's new baby. The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, reportedly have already visited Frogmore Cottage to meet baby Archie with their 1-year-old daughter Olympia, according to Glamour, so that big first meeting is out of the way.

Here's hoping we see Meghan Markle at Wimbledon to cheer on her friend in the coming days. And if she's there laughing and being all charming with Kate Middleton? I guess dreams do come true.