Fans of the Duggar family know that it can be a challenge to keep up with its many, many members. The stars of TLC's Counting On are always up to something — like getting engaged and planning a wedding. Josiah Duggar and his fiancée, Lauren Swanson, got engaged just a few months ago, and wedding planning must be in motion by now. But if fans were wondering where Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are getting married, they might be a little pressed to find those pretty private details right now, though there are some possibilities to think about in the meantime.

Duggar and Swanson's wedding is something that a lot of fans have been excited about from the moment the couple announced their engagement in early March. "I'm really excited to be getting engaged to Josiah," Swanson told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. "Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me," Swanson said. Since then, it's hard not to wonder what's going on with all of their wedding planning (especially since Counting On is currently off air), when when exactly they'll tie the knot, and where the wedding will be.

The thing about the Duggar family is that they're pretty popular among their fans, so you can understand why they might be hesitant to release any of those details. But thankfully, there are a few details on the internet that indicate where the wedding might be held.

All of the Duggar family members call Tonitown, Arkansas home, with the exception of Jinger Duggar, who lives in Texas with her husband. Most Duggar fans know that the family is pretty traditional and has a lot of rules. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that one of their rules is that the children are not allowed to move out of their family home until they are married, according to In Touch Weekly. Considering that Duggar is currently living in his family home, it's possible that he and Swanson would get married in Arkansas, too.

Another reason why Duggar and Swanson might get married in Arkansas? Because all of his siblings (who are currently married) have gotten married there. Duggar's older sister, Jill, married her husband, Derick Dillard in Springdale, Arkansas, according to People. Jessa Duggar got married to her husband, Ben Seewald, in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2014, as reported by People. Meanwhile, Jinger Duggar opted to marry her husband, Jeremy Vuolo at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in 2016, according to In Touch Weekly. Most recently, just last year, Joy-Anna Duggar married her husband in Rogers, Arkansas, according to People, and Joseph Duggar married his wife in Siloam Spring, Arkansas, a few months after Joy-Anna, as People reported.

Because every sibling has opted to get married in Arkansas, if Josiah and Swanson decide to not get married in the state would definitely throw fans for a curve ball.

But on the other hand, Swanson is not from Arkansas and could have a say as to where the wedding will be held. Swanson's family is from central Georgia, according to the Inquisitr, where Swanson's dad runs a ministry called "Courageous Men of the Word" and lives there with her eight siblings, according to The Hollywood Gossip. Considering that Josiah proposed to Swanson in Georgia at her family home, according to TLC, they very well could be planning their wedding there, as well.

But it's still likely that they will be getting married in Arkansas. Even though Swanson comes from a big family, Josiah's family is even bigger and coordinating a wedding far away from home sounds a little too stressful, especially considering the fact that Josiah's new nieces and nephews could be attending his wedding, too. The fact that Swanson's close friend, Hannah Millsap, reportedly flew from Texas to Arkansas last week for wedding festivities, according to In Touch Weekly, pretty much indicated to fans on Reddit that they would be getting married in Arkansas.

Since nothing is confirmed, fans will just have to wait and see where they do end up getting married. But if I were a betting woman, I would put my money on Arkansas as their wedding location.