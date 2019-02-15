When Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt's penis in 1993, the case played out on TV and in tabloids at the time like a bad comedy. Now, Amazon Prime's docuseries Lorena will look further into the couple's relationship before and after the crime. Because they're both featured in the series in present day, however, you're going to be wondering where John Wayne Bobbitt is now. Lorena dives deep into what their marriage was like and the televised and widely publicized case.

During the trial that followed Lorena’s arrest for the attack, she alleged her husband sexually, physically, and mentally abused her. Lorena, who now goes by her maiden name Lorena Gallo, was tried for the assault, but she was acquitted by reason of temporary insanity according to the Washington Post. John, who said in the 2016 docuseries Scandal Made Me Famous that he considered suicide after looking down to see blood where his penis was after the attack, had his penis reattached and later regained full function. This led to a brief stint as an adult film star.

He also worked as a greeter at Nevada’s Moonlight Bunny Ranch according to Rolling Stone, but today, his life seems to be a lot more low-key with less focus on his reattached appendage and the sensationalized crime that made him a household name.

In 1999, John pled guilty to felony theft of $140,000 of merchandise from a clothing store in Las Vegas according to the Las Vegas Sun. The paper reports that shortly after being sentenced to five years of probation, he was found guilty of another crime. This time, harassing an adult film star and ex-girlfriend.

He was married again before he and his third wife called it quits after he was found not guilty of domestic battery charges as reported by the Las Vegas Sun. The Rolling Stone article cited above notes that what followed was a string of odd jobs as a limo driver, pizza delivery guy, construction worker, and truck driver. Eventually, John moved back home to help take care of his sick mother, and in 2014, he injured his neck in a car accident.

Vanity Fair reported in 2018 that at that time, he was back in Las Vegas, living on disability related to the car accident and apparently spending his free time searching the Rockies for the treasure chest that Forrest Fenn was rumored to have stashed somewhere. He told the magazine that his hope was to be invited to the White House in the event that he finds the treasure so he can show his support for President Trump in person.

I’m not sure that John is as much of a celebrity as he might have been in the late '90s, but that doesn’t stop him from still making an appearance from time to time. And now, he’s going to be in Lorena along with his ex-wife as the two drudge up their history and describe that fateful day in 1993 and everything that led up to and followed it. But, for the most part, they have zero contact in the real world today.

John told Vanity Fair in his interview that he’d tried to Facebook friend Lorena, but she’d declined his internet friendship. And Lorena recently told Today that he still sends her notes and Valentine’s Day cards, though she has no intention of returning his sentiment. Lorena premieres on Amazon Prime on Feb. 15.