Fans are just a few episodes away from the Reef Break Season 1 finale, and as always, there's trouble in paradise. Throughout the season, viewers watched as Cat Chambers (Poppy Montgomery) fought crime in a gorgeous tropical setting. However, as the first season comes to a close, some people might be taking some time to reflect on the show and notice they don't know where Reef Break is set. Sadly, you'll never really be able to visit the location, because the ABC series takes place on a fictional island.

For anyone asking, Reef Break is set in Nimitz Bay, a town in the U.S. territory of Reef Island — both of which are complete works of fiction. That being said, you might be able to spot a few of the show's gorgeous landscapes and ocean views in real life since the international crime drama is filmed in Queensland, Australia. Prior to the series premiere, Australian politician Annastacia Palaszczuk opened up about the show's impact on Queensland's economy, per The Redland City Bulletin. As it turns out, Reef Break created a number of job opportunities for people in the area, and 75 percent of the show's crew is made up of locals.

"Reef Break will spend approximately $41 million directly in Queensland,” Palaszczuk told the publication.

Given the boost in economy brought on by Reef Break, it's likely Queensland is hoping the summer drama gets renewed for a second season — much like every other fan. Nevertheless, as of this write-up, it's too early to tell if Reef Break will return for another round. So everyone will just have to wait and see what ABC Studios decides in the future.

Regardless, the Reef Break Season 1 finale is just around the corner, and it looks like there will be plenty of twists and turns in the last few episodes. And not going to lie, I'm not sure if fans are going to be happy. Recently, Montgomery revealed the finale ends on a massive cliffhanger during an interview with Hollywood Life.

"It does end on a cliffhanger, actually on a really big cliffhanger, and Cat finds herself really on the wrong side of the law," the actress explained. "So it all kind of goes south in the last 2 episodes."

Montgomery then shared what she wants to see for Cat if the ABC drama gets picked up for Season 2. "I think her past, how she ended up who she is and where definitely needs to be explored more. And her pro-surfing past and her criminal past," Montgomery said. "She ran with a gang of bad surfers so I’d like to see us dive into that more."

Clearly, the finale for Reef Break Season 1 is going to leave everyone on the edge of their seats. But hopefully, ABC won't keep fans hanging on for too long before making an announcement in regards to the show's renewal or cancellation. Whatever happens next, I know Reef Break won't disappoint. So stay tuned and just keep riding that wave.

Reef Break Season 1 airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.