Where To Buy Chrissy Teigen & Daughter Luna's Matching Avocado Swimsuits

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are the stuff of every mom/daughter dreams. While not everyone can pull off matched bathing suits with their mom (if my mom is reading, know that we will not be trying this), Teigen and Luna killed it in matching avocado swimsuits in a recent Instagram post. So much so, in fact, that fans were desperate to find out where the 31-year-old model managed to find what was basically the perfect bathing suit for millennials; on trend one-piece, long sleeves, and covered in delicious-looking avocados.

According to Teigen's Instagram post, the suits were worn as part of a photo shoot for her next cookbook, called Cravings 2, which also sounds like a great name for a horror movie sequel. Her first cookbook, the OG Cravings, was a serious hit with fans who were pleasantly surprised to find a cookbook written by a super thin, gorgeous model that featured actual yummy food. As Teigen wrote in the introduction of Cravings:

If you're expecting a model to write a cookbook full of diet recipes for you to perfect your bikini bod, I think you'll be a little surprised here. Look, I don't want to be one of those dead-inside laughing-with-a-salad chicks, and I don't want to seem like one of those annoying 'I can eat anything I want anytime' chicks. It's just that I wanted to be honest in this book about the kinds of food I love, the kinds of food I crave. I just have to find ways to make those cravings work with my day job.

And now that she has a second cookbook set to drop, I'm going to take a wild guess that there will be at least one recipe featuring the millennial food of choice, avocados.

For anyone out there thinking they might want to try out Teigen and Luna's adorable Mommy and me look, I've got a good news/bad news situation coming at you. The good news is, I found the website where the suits are made. More good news; Teigen's "Kelly" one piece, back-zip avocado suit by Mott 50 is rated at an SPF 50-plus, and isn't even expensive. It normally sells for 125 dollars but is on sale for 32 dollars right now. The bad news? It's presently out of stock.

As for Luna's matching suit, called the "Mini Mila;" also out of stock. But when it is available it usually sells for 44 dollars and is also rated at a UPF 50-plus.

It's probably a good idea to join the recommended email wait list Mott 50 has made available for the two suits, because people are really loving them. Teigen's Instagram, always a social media hot spot, has been flooded with comments about the adorable suits. And this video of Luna as a tiny dancing avocado didn't hurt.

This isn't the first time Teigen enlisted Luna's help to prepare for the next edition of her cookbook. She and her husband, musician John Legend (arguably one of the most rabid fans of ribs on social media to date) posted a picture of Luna eating one of her mom's slow cooker Pepper Thai Garlic Soy ribs. At a tiny piano. Because, as Teigen has often asserted, Luna and her father are basically the same person.

I don't know about you guys, but all of this talk of cooking is making me crazy hungry. I can't decide what I want to eat; ribs or avocado toast. Or maybe a little of both.

Damn you, Chrissy Teigen, with your amazing recipes and your engaging little child. You've cast your clever spell on all of us.