Where To Buy Holiday Decorations After Christmas 2018, Because It Pays To Plan Ahead
Black Friday really should be called Amateur Hour. Smart shoppers know that the real deals happen immediately after December 25, when retailers are looking to get rid of their winter inventory. But while you're hitting the mall and browsing the websites in late December, don't forget to check out the clearance sales on holiday decorations that take place between Christmas and New Year's Day. Just a little research will snag you some sweet savings on next year's festivities.
Shopping for inflatable Santas and snowflake tablecloths in late November is like looking for bathing suits and sundresses in June: You'll get what you want, but your bank account will feel the pinch. Retailers take advantage of our desperation and impulse-shopping urges, loading their shelves with seasonal merchandise and waiting for us to pounce. But once the season is over, we're less inclined to buy, which is a short-sighted move at best. We should be thinking in terms of what we'll need at this time next year, and buying all the clothes and decor that the stores can't get rid of fast enough. (I have a Halloween-loving friend who snatches up all the pumpkin centerpieces and skeleton figurines as soon as they get put on the clearance shelves on November 1.)
So before the ball drops on New Year's Eve and the unsold snowmen get shipped back to the warehouses, do some smart shopping and pick out the indoor and outdoor decorations you'll be delighted to unpack next December. (Yes, you'll be entitled to a little bragging when your friends and neighbors ask where you got them from.) Here are just a few of the great buys you can get right now.
Oh! Christmas Tree
7.5 Ft Pre-Lit LED Alexander Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Thinking of skipping the live tree next year? Think about it: An artificial Christmas tree is practical, reusable, and won't turn brown prematurely. The Home Depot is offering lots of models, such as this large pre-lit tree, in a variety of sizes and lighting options. And at this rock-bottom price, it'll pay for itself in just a year or two.
Snow Show
Gemmy Lightshow Christmas Lights Projection Snowflurry
Even if you don't have a white Christmas next year, you can still create the illusion with this projection device, which stakes into the ground and rotates, flashing a pattern of pretty snowflakes onto your house (or the flat surface of your choice). Walmart is offering it at nearly 50 percent off.
Cheap Cheepers
Fabric Toymaker Bird Holiday Figurine Set
These sweet bundled-up birdies would look charming on your mantelpiece or wall unit next December. The set of four is now half off at Target, which comes to a mere $2.50 per peeper.
Neon Ornaments
50ct Ornament Set 70mm Neon Multicolor
What law says that Christmas decorations have to be exclusively red, green, blue, and silver? These eye-catching ornaments will set your tree apart from all the rest. Or attach them to your door wreath for an updated look.
Outdoor Creche
Glowing with 250 lights, this outdoor Nativity display is a simple but stunning way to show the reason for the season. BJ's members can bring it home for more than $60 off the regular price.
Counting The Days
Available only online, this charming Advent calendar has pockets big enough to hide a treat or two for each day leading up to the 25th. Use the code SALE4 at checkout to get the full discount.
Mailbox Bling
3' Glittery Bristle Pine Mailbox Swag
Send your letters to Santa off in style next year with this festive drape, ready to hang over your mailbox (box not included). The white-trimmed pine cones look like they just came from a snowy forest. Available online at BJ's for a get-it-now $20 — a quarter of the original price.
Here Comes Santa Claus
34.5" Christmas LED Faux Neon Santa
Ho-ho-half price! Whether you're looking to replace that faded plastic St. Nick or just add something new to your yard, this cheerful display will get you in the spirit. So will the discount.
Festive Pillow
Even if you've already packed up your menorahs (Hanukkah came early this year), there's no reason why you can't still pick up some decor for 2019. JCPenney has this pillow on clearance for $30, but if you use the code SALE4 at checkout (good through January 2), you'll get an extra $6 off.
Glowing Decor
21 In. LED Flameless Candle Lantern Set
It's the little touches that make a home look truly festive, and this lantern duo is a perfect example. Add them to your current decor, or use them as inspiration for a total vintage pine-and-berry theme next year.
Purrfect Towels
Christmas Kitten 2-Pc Embroidered Hand Towel
JCPenney has a variety of seasonal hand towels on sale now, but this one is a must for cat owners. They're going fast, though, so don't wait to shop — and be sure to use the code SALE4 at checkout for the full discount.
A Bouncing Bumble
Rudolph 8 Ft Pre-Lit Inflatable Bumble
The Abominable Snow Monster may have started off as the bad guy, but once Yukon Cornelius and Hermey tamed him, the Bumble turned out to be just as helpful in Santa's workshop as Rudolph himself. This inflatable Bumble will have everyone smiling when you put it in your yard.
Bright Bulbs
69.6 Ft 200-Light LED Multi-Color Faceted Bulbs
Why wait till next December to find out that the light string you've been using for years won't light anymore? Get an extra set now and make it easy on yourself come decorating time.
Christmas Express
Battery Operated Wireless Remote Control North Pole Express Christmas Train
Trains and Christmas just seem to go together. If you don't already have a set running around the base of your tree, you could pick up this handsome set for half price and start a new tradition next year.
