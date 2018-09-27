Out of all of the Duggar parents, Jinger Duggar is arguably the most stylish. Want some proof? Look no further than all of the parents on Instagram praising Duggar's cute diaper bag. And if you happen to be one of these aforementioned fans, here's where you can get Jinger Duggar's diaper bag. You're welcome.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, enjoyed a fun and busy weekend with the Vuolo side of the fam. The crew — along with 2-month-old Felicity, of course — drove up from Laredo, Texas, to hang out in San Antonio, a city about two hours north of their home. From hitting up an ice cream shop to stopping to take a sweet group pic, it's clear the family had a blast together.

But just when you thought the couple's week couldn't get any better, three of Duggar's brothers (James, 17, twins Jeremiah and Jedidiah, 19) met up with them in Laredo to keep the fun going.

Shortly before the new parents headed back to Laredo to meet the Duggar brothers, however, they enjoyed a nice outing along San Antonio's Riverwalk with little Felicity. Vuolo shared a boomerang of the moment to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning it: "Lissy took a stroll on the River Walk today..." Aww.

Felicity's cuteness aside, you might have noticed something else striking about the boomerang — aka Duggar's bright blue diaper bag. Not only is the bag stylish (I didn't know it was a diaper bag at first) but it also appears to be very versatile, qualities that caught the attention of numerous fans.

"Love this. Making memories!" one person commented. "May I ask where you got the backpack from?"

"What diaper bag is that? 😊" someone else asked.

Another fan chimed in: "Neat bag!"

"Don’t you guys just love that diaper bag?!?" a commenter gushed. "It’s amazing how much stuff conveniently fits in there! I use it for my twins and love it. Baby girl is SO precious!"

"My grandson has that same diaper bag only in black," a person pointed out. Love the color."

A lot of parents responded to the curious commenters that the bag's brand is "Land," and that you can find the product on Amazon. Others pointed out that you can find similar bags pretty much anywhere — just Google "diaper backpack," and you'll find exact replicas of the Land backpack. It looks like the only difference between the original Land backpack and the replicas are the logos.

If you're interested in the original Land bag, head over to Amazon and you'll find plenty of available options ranging between $25.99 to $32.99.

It looks like the most popular seller of the Land diaper bag on Amazon is a company called HaloVa, boasting 2,378 customer reviews. Here's what the product offers, according to Amazon's website:

1 Diaper Bag; Product dimensions: 10.6" x 8.3" x 16.5".

Using high quality durable oxford fabric water resistant and easy to wipe clean, don't afraid the milk/water spill on the bag.

Large main compartment, separate storage pockets include insulated pockets & wet clothes pocket, you can put milk bottle, water bottle, clothes, diaper, towel, etc in different separate pockets.

You can use this bag as backpack and handbag. It is very elegant and suitable for many occasion like shopping, traveling etc.

From what it looks like, the Land bag can hold a lot of stuff. I'm even considering it for my own personal use, LOL.

Of course, I have a feeling this won't be the last cute baby product Duggar will rock in the coming months and years. The new mom has an eye for style and practicality, after all.