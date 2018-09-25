Jinger Duggar's Baby Is Surrounded By Loving Grandparents — PHOTOS

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's 2-month-old daughter, Felicity, is surrounded by love. Want some proof? Look no further than these adorable photos of Jinger Duggar's baby with her grandparents, Charles and Diana Vuolo. Not only are the snaps incredibly precious, but they also highlight just how lucky the little girl is when it comes to family.

It's no secret Duggar comes from a large family. From her 18 siblings all the way to her four in-laws, the new mom has no shortage of people to call on when she's in a jam or needs support. But what's less discussed among fans is Duggar's family on the Vuolo side. Luckily for Duggar, she enjoys the company of Vuolo's parents, Charles and Diana, along with his two siblings, Charles (yep, there are two guys named Charles in the Vuolo family) and Valerie.

Although most of the Vuolo fam is based in Pennsylvania, they make it a habit to visit the couple in Laredo, Texas, whenever they can. Case in point: the whole gang traveled to San Antonio (it's about a two hour drive to the city from Laredo) on Sunday to spend quality time with little Felicity. Talk about one lucky baby, right?

"Vuolo family in town," Duggar captioned an adorable Instagram shot of the crew.

But wait — the fun didn't stop there. Not only did the group enjoy an outing for ice cream, but the grandparents also took plenty of snaps with little Felicity.

Arguably the most adorable photo of the bunch was taken with Vuolo's dad. "Lazy mornings w/ Grandpa," Vuolo captioned a few shots of Felicity smiling as Charles looked on with pride. It's clear the two couldn't be happier to be in one another's company.

Shortly after Vuolo shared the post, many fans left gushing remarks in the comments section.

"Grandparents are the best. We know how to appreciate them and be patient, and we give the warmest cuddles. 💗👶🏻," one person wrote.

"What a precious smile!" someone else chimed in. "She looks so happy with Grandpa 👴."

"She looks like grandpa.❤" a fan commented.️

"This little angel appears so happy this morning," a fan penned. "Lissy is so blessed to have Grandpa Vuolo in her life. So precious. ❤️❤️❤️."

Of course, I can't leave Diana out of the mix. The proud grandma took Felicity on a stroll through downtown San Antonio, an event that Duggar captured for the 'gram.

"Tuesday stroll around downtown San Antonio with Grandma Vuolo," she captioned the calming shot.

Some fans might remember that Charles and Diana also showed up to the birthing center where Jinger gave birth on July 19. The grandparents were spotted numerous times throughout TLC's special about the delivery, and it's clear Jinger is very close to her in-laws.

Jinger talked about the support she had around her during the long labor, stating, according to Us Weekly:

Everyone told me giving birth was like running a marathon but until I experienced it, I really did not know what to expect. But I have been so thankful to have so much great help around me, giving me time to rest and recover.

Considering Duggar was nervous about the birth, it's a good thing she had Vuolo's parents (and her immediate family) by her side throughout the ordeal.

Obviously, Charles and Diana aren't the only family members smitten with little Felicity. Michelle and Jim Bob often share photos of the newborn to their social media accounts, a tell-tale sign that they couldn't be happier about her arrival.

All in all, it's obvious Felicity will grow up surrounded by loving people. What more could a kid ask for?