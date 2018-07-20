It's an exciting day in the world of Counting On, you guys. Just six months after Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealed their exciting pregnancy news, the couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce an even more exciting milestone. Yep, Jinger Duggar has given birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, and fans couldn't be more ecstatic for the new mom.

In the last month of Duggar's pregnancy, there was constant speculation about where she'd give birth. The curiosity was warranted because Duggar moved to Laredo, Texas, from Tontitown, Arkansas, immediately after her November 2016 wedding to Vuolo. And people weren't sure if Duggar would give birth in her home state or Texas, but because she didn't indicate otherwise, it's fair to assume that Duggar gave birth in the Lone Star State, though she did not specify in her birth announcement.

Another point of speculation concerned who would be present at the birth. Prior to delivery, Vuolo shared a photo to Instagram of himself posing alongside Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, Jana Duggar, and a family friend. "A weekend visit from family," Vuolo captioned the June 25 snap on Instagram.

Obviously, many fans took the photo to mean that Duggar's loved ones would be present for the delivery. And some people went as far to speculate that Duggar had already given birth, a theory that obviously proved to be false. Though it's not clear who was by Duggar's side as she welcomed her daughter into the world, it's probably safe to assume the family is ecstatic, as evidenced by the Duggar family's message to the new parents on Thursday night.

"We are overjoyed for Jeremy and Jinger on the arrival of their sweet little girl!! They will be such wonderful parents!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on Instagram.

As where it concerns the couple's announcement, the message was predictably cute. Similarly to other Duggar baby announcements, the tone of the reveal was upbeat, heartfelt, and bursting with joy. As they shared on their website:

God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!

Aww, it's so wonderful to see Vuolo and Duggar as parents. Additionally, the name the couple chose for their daughter is just perfectly classic, right?

Birth details aside, it's interesting to note the significance of this delivery. As some fans probably already know, this will be the last Duggar birth of 2018, unless Anna Duggar has a surprise up her sleeves. Prior to Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her son, Gideon, in February, and Kendra Duggar gave birth to her son, Garrett, in June.

Of course, it's still possible a few Duggars will announce a pregnancy in the coming months. Top contenders include Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren Swanson, Jessa, or Jill Duggar. Considering Jessa and Jill announce a pregnancy every two years or so, I won't be surprised if Counting On fans receive another wave of big news before 2019. You never know, right?

For the time being, however, it's important fans focus on Duggar and Vuolo's joy at becoming parents for the first time, because this is a really special and exciting time for the couple.