As the royal family kicks it back into gear with their official functions, there's one accessory they've needed to add to their wardrobes. Sure, it's not as glamorous as a tiara, but you're still going to want to know where to get the pretty face mask Kate Middleton recently wore.

Middleton looked elegant and, more importantly, safe on a visit to the Baby Basics Sheffield Center on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand to learn more about the assistance they give to new moms and families having a difficult time with their newborns and also to pitch in with some special deliveries. During her visit, she wore a white dress and a delicate-looking pink floral face mask. She also donned plastic gloves as she got to work helping out at the center, unpacking boxes full of donations from 19 British brands and retailers with more than 10,000 new items, all organized by Middleton herself. When it comes to children's charities, Middleton really puts her money where her mouth is, or she would if she wasn't being safe and wearing a lovely face mask in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 like a decent human being.

The mask she wore, as HuffPost reported, is called the adult reusable Liberty fabric face mask in pink mini floral. It retails for around $20 and can be ordered on the company website.

The Duchess of Cambridge seems to have really taken up the face mask charge recently. She wore the same Amaia face mask during a visit to a seniors' home in Wales this week, and her husband Prince William even wore a coordinated one of his own. His was blue, hers was pink. Cute.

It's a nice change to see Middleton wearing a face mask after she was criticized for not wearing one at an earlier function, as the Daily Express reported. Although, to be fair, the news outlet reported that the mom of three did continue to practice physical distancing even when she wasn't wearing a mask. Her husband Prince William was actually the first member of the royal family to be seen wearing a face mask in public back in June, according to Town & Country, so he was really laying that groundwork.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of 2 should wear face masks in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, though many people have eschewed wearing a face covering as though it was a political statement rather than an issue of safety. Research released by Health Affairs looked at community spread of the coronavirus before and after mask mandates were implemented, and the results were clear; the study found that 200,000 COVID-19 cases were avoided because of face masks.

So if Kate Middleton can pull it off, everyone else certainly can.

