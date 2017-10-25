Where To Get L.O.L. Surprise Dolls For The Coolest Christmas Unveiling

For kids, there’s nothing more exciting than a toy with a surprise inside. When I was a kid, turn-dial toy machines that dropped plastic eggs with hidden toys inside were all the rage. The anticipation of finding out what you were going to get was the best part, and the kids of today are no different. Last year, the biggest toys were Hatchimals, and similarly this year, L.O.L Surprise Dolls are all the rage. So if you are trying to get your hands on one this Christmas, you should know where to get L.O.L Surprise Dolls.

Back in the day, commercials during Saturday morning cartoons were the ultimate way to create hype for toys, but today it’s all about YouTube marketing. YouTubers have been unveiling their L.O.L Surprise dolls to the wonderment of all the kids watching. The collectible toys come in a spherical container, which allows you to peel back its layers, revealing neat stuff like stickers and accessories, until you get to the coveted collectible doll inside.

As trendy toys often do, the L.O.L dolls have sold out in most toy stores. They are sold in singles or sets, and will vary with each series.

Since the dolls are collectibles, it may be easier to find some versions than others. You can find single Series 1 L.O.L Surprise dolls at Best Buy or on Ebay from resellers ranging in price from $10 and up. There’s no way to tell which doll is inside (I guess that’s the point), so there’s no guarantee you won’t double up on the same one.

L.O.L. Surprise! - Series 1 Doll, $10, Best Buy; L.O.L. Surprise! - Series 1 Doll, $10 to $15, Ebay

The newer series, the L.O.L Surprise! Series 2 dolls, are also available as singles or in packs and sets on Amazon and Ebay, and they range in price depending on the quantity.

LOL Surprise Lil Outrageous Littles Lil Sisters Series 2 Lets Be Friends Mystery Pack Wave 2, $18, Amazon; LOL Surprise Dolls - Series 2; $10 to $30, Ebay.

For the ultimate L.O.L fan, you can get the L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise set that has 50 surprises inside and comes in a huge round case with a handle to carry the dolls in. But because it is sold out, you’ll probably have to end up paying more than the retail price of $69. You can get it from Walmart’s website sold by Toy Wiz for $150, or from Ebay resellers from $110 and up.

L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise, $150, Walmart; L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise, $110 +, Ebay

You can keep stalking your local Toys "R" Us, Walmart, and Target for new stock, as new dolls are released every few months. You can even keep an eye out through stock tracker websites like Now In Stock and Zoolert. And if you’re still looking for something for your L.O.L Surprise fan, you can always pick up the L.O.L Jigsaw Puzzle which comes in the same spherical container, the L.O.L. Surprise! Fizz Factory Playset, or the L.O.L. Surprise! 7 Layers of Fun The Game.

L.O.L Jigsaw Puzzle, $8, Toys "R" Us; L.O.L. Surprise! Fizz Factory Playset, $40, Toys "R" Us; L.O.L. Surprise! 7 Layers of Fun The Game, $17, Toys "R" Us

