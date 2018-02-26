One of the most amazing things to come out of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, other than the medals, of course, has to be the fashion. There's a definite look, a specific esthetic, to the Winter Games this year; from the ethereal costumed dancers at the opening ceremony, to the kids wearing warm tiger hats at the closing ceremony, it's all been great. And parents might want to figure out where to get the Olympic tiger hats, because your kids are going to want them.

If you've been watching the Winter Games in PyeongChang, you've probably noticed an adorable white-and-black striped tiger theme. The official mascot of the 2018 Olympics in South Korea is Soohorang, and he's honestly everywhere. Athletes have been receiving stuffed versions of the black-and-white mascot (speaking of things I want right now), and there's even an amazing video of the mascot getting stuck in a doorway that's been making the rounds on social media. During the two week Winter Games there was even a daily parade featuring Soohorang, as well as being represented during a spectacular drone-created light display. But I think the kids who wore tiger hats, ostensibly symbolizing said mascot, as the solemnly sang the Korean national anthem who might have even stolen the show from Soohorang. And that's saying something.