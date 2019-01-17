This is what democracy looks like. The Women's March Los Angeles Foundation is an organization that hosts a Women's March every year to show elected representatives that we are holding them accountable and we are always watching. On Jan. 19, the third annual Women's March LA will be taking place downtown, starting at Pershing Square (5th & Hill – 532 Olive Street). If you're planning on attending this "Pro Peace, Pro Inclusivity event," you may be wondering where to park for the Women's March in Los Angeles.

According to the Women’s March LA website, ride-sharing and public transportation will be the best ways to get to the march as the traffic and street closures downtown will cause everything to be very congested — to say the least. In fact, in 2017 and 2018, there were 1.5 million participants, per the website. But if you do need it, the Women's March LA website does provide a map of parking lots near Pershing Square where you can park, including Pershing Square Garage, Paragon Parking, Joe’s Auto Parks, Olive Park, ParkMe, 524 South Flower Street Garage, Parking Concepts, SP+Parking, and LAZ Parking. So if you have to drive solo and park, those are your options. Otherwise, there are some tips provided on how to get to the march on time via the metro.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., there will be a Tongva Nation Blessing, following speakers TBD, but the march itself will begin at 10 a.m. and "the on-stage program and community booths will be activated at City Hall at 11 a.m. and are planned to conclude around 2:00 p.m.," the website noted.

So why should you participate in this march? There will be powerful speakers, "music, art, community booths, and a shared voice of resistance with advocacy aligned with our Unity Principles," according to the website. The Women's March foundation's principles include: "Ending violence, protecting reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, equal pay for equal work, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, indigenous people’s rights, and environmental justice."

Their hope is to honor the legacy of other movements before them, including "the Civil Rights Movement, the feminist movement, the American Indian Movement, Occupy Wall Street, Marriage Equality, Black Lives Matter, and more." It's also to raise awareness of "important work done by community organizations throughout the year," which includes "registering and educating voters, mobilizing communities, equipping youth for civic engagement and empowering women to run for office," the website noted.

While it's probably best you take public transportation to the march, or a Lyft — especially since Lyft is the "official rideshare partner" of the march and you can get $5 off your first ride if you're a new user — if you have to drive and park, thankfully, the Women's March LA website is very helpful and informative with their interactive map indicating where the best parking places will be. As far as if there will still be places to park unless you get there hours in advance, that's hard to say. Good luck and thank you for marching. Don't forget to spread the word via social media by using the hashtags #TruthToPower, #wmla2019, and #MeetMeAtTheMarch.