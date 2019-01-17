This Saturday, Jan. 19 is the official Women's March on NYC, so get ready to march for gender equality because it is on. If this march is anything like it was the last two years, there is going to be a big turn-out, and things can always get crowded and confusing when trying to navigate big events like this, especially in the city. So consider this your official guide to parking, because the question everyone's really asking is where to park for the Women's March in NYC. Well here's the scoop from a local, because you should be able to march without worry. And let's face it, parking is always a thing in the city.

If you're planning on driving to the march this weekend, you're in luck. The march doesn't start until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, so there's plenty of time for the drive in and to look for the ideal spot. The entrance to the march is located on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, which is the neighborhood you want to be in when it comes to parking. I happen to be from the UWS and have tons of experience parking there and know that there happens to be plentiful street parking — for free in this neighborhood. According to the Women's March Alliance website, demonstrators are directed to enter the march on 72nd street and Columbus Avenue or Central Park West — both avenues run parallel and are within one block of each other. If you're looking to save some money, street parking is the way to go. It's mostly free and since it's the weekend, alternate side parking is suspended — meaning more free spots. Just make sure you arrive early enough to snag a spot. An insider tip to street parking? Check the side streets first because the avenues tend to have metered spots. And avoid 72nd street — you'll want to start your search either above or below the bigger streets like 72nd.

In the event you don't feel like driving around looking for parking, there are plenty of parking lot options. Champion Parking on 68th and Central Park West will allow you to park for up to 10 hours for around $44 — $49 if you decide to stay a full 24 hours, and the march entry is just a short 4-block walk from there. Another option if you're looking to park within walking distance to the march entrance at a slightly cheaper rate is Copley Parking on Broadway and 68th street. These lots may fill up for bigger events such as the march, so make sure you get there early. There's also a slew of parking garages along Broadway from 75th to 78th street which will also be a short walk to the march entrance. If you're driving with someone who has a disability, the march entrance will be at 61st and Broadway, which gets a little tricky for parking as you get closer to Columbus Circle. You may want to opt for a parking garage close by or street parking north of 59th street — another pro-tip, go west toward the Hudson river if you're looking for parking in this area and remember, side streets are your friend.

If you're looking to save some dough though, street parking is your best option, but here's my pro-tip — opt for a non-meter spot because metered parking is only good for up to two hours in most places. Remember those side streets I was talking about before? Start there. Also, make sure you check the signs before leaving your car. Steer clear of any NO STANDING ANYTIME signs, fire hydrants, or hidden driveways that can be easy to miss if you're not looking for them. If you see a spot, be prepared to parallel park like a pro because this city doesn't play when it comes to parking.

I hope you're ready to get your feminism on this weekend, but don't forget to get your tickets here — they're free of course. Now that you know where to park, you can march for yourself and your fellow ladies without worry.